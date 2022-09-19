Rami Malek looks dapper in black suit with matching tie at world premiere of Amsterdam in New York

Rami Malek looked smart in a black suit as he attended the premiere of the star-studded ensemble film Amsterdam in New York City on Sunday.

The 41-year-old Oscar-winning actor kept it stylish for the Alice Tully Hall event with a matching tie and dress shoes, along with a crisp white shirt.

Rami adorned with a winged pin on his lapel along with a watch and bracelet.

He teamed up on the carpet with fellow Oscar winner Margot Robbie, 32, who is also part of the ensemble cast.

Margot was stunned in a white dress with a long sheer lace skirt as she playfully posed with Rami on the carpet.

Set in the 1930s, the forthcoming period piece also features Christian Bale, Taylor Swift, Zoe Saldana, Anya Taylor-Joy, John David Washington, Michael Shannon, Chris Rock, and Robert De Niro.

David O. Russell, 64, directed the mysterious period comedy film that was shot in Los Angeles from January 2021 to March 2021.

Top Actor: Rami has an Oscar and a Primetime Emmy Award among his trophies

Amsterdam follows a doctor, nurse and lawyer who are friends and prime suspects in a murder in the 1930s.

The film is director David’s first since his 2015 film Joy starring 32-year-old Jennifer Lawrence.

Amsterdam is scheduled for release on October 7th by 20th Century Studios.

Ensemble cast: Film director David O. Russell joined cast members Christian Bale, John David Washington, Margot, Robert De Niro, Rami, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Andrea Riseborough, Timothy Olyphant and Drake on stage

Rami won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Queen singer Freddie Mercury in the 2018 film Bohemian Rhapsody. He also won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his work on the USA Network series Mr. . Robot.

Rami has been cast in the upcoming biopic Oppenheimer, written, co-produced and directed by Christopher Nolan, 52. The film starring Irish actor Cillian Murphy, 46, as theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer is slated to release on July 21, 2023.

Rami has been in a relationship with his Bohemian Rhapsody counterpart, Lucy Boynton, 28, since 2018.