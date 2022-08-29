Rami Malek, 41, and girlfriend Lucy Boynton, 28, watch Nick Cave’s gig at All Points East Festival

Rami Malek and his girlfriend Lucy Boynton were in high spirits as they watched Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds perform at London’s All Points East Festival on Sunday.

The 41-year-old actor and his 28-year-old Bohemian Rhapsody colleague both looked chic in their outfits featuring the logo of The Vampire’s Wife, a fashion label owned by Susie Bick, the singer’s wife, as she walked through Victoria Park. strolled.

As he made his way to the KOKO Backstage VIP bar mocking a poké bowl each, Rami wore a black T-shirt layered under a matching leather jacket and jeans.

Lucy put on a fierce show in leopard print leggings and a white top, which she paired with a black jacket and Doc Marten shoes.

The Beatrix Potter star wore her blond locks in a tousled updo with a black headband, while wearing a pair of gold earrings.

Rami always looked cool as he framed his face in curvy shades and sported his short raven locks in a smart quiff.

The pair seemed to be having a blast as they watched the hitmaker pull off a string of his biggest hits.

Meanwhile, Damian Lewis was joined by a friend as they also enjoyed the performance, with the actor, 51, wearing a buttoned black shirt and matching pants.

Rami and Lucy met on the set of Bohemian Rhapsody in 2017, where Mr. Robot star took on the role of Queen singer Freddie Mercury opposite the Sing Street actress as Freddie’s former love interest Mary Austin.

The two quickly clicked, but kept their relationship largely a secret until the 2019 Academy Awards ceremonies.

That’s when the Oscar winner kissed his opponent before taking the stage to receive his Best Actor award.

In his acceptance speech, Egyptian-American actor Lucy called “the heart of this film.”

He said: ‘You are beyond enormously talented. You have conquered my heart. Thank you very much.’

Looking back at the moment, The Politician’s actress said in an interview with you magazine that ‘It sounds so crazy, but I really wasn’t aware of the public element of that.

‘You just take in millisecond by millisecond,’ explained the British beauty, ‘and then suddenly you hear the applause and you realize it’s been a public moment, which is a little odd.’

Both are busy with their work. Rami has two films in the works, and Lucy will next appear on the big screen in the murder mystery The Pale Blue Eye, and as Marie-Antoinette in The Chevalier.

In person: ‘You just absorb millisecond by millisecond what’s happening,’ explained the British beauty, ‘and then you suddenly hear the applause and realize it’s been a public moment, which is a bit odd’