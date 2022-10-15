Raleigh shooting rampage shatters quiet neighborhood’s peace

RALEIGH, NC (AP) – For Hedingham resident Marvin Judd, Nicole Connors and her beloved wire-haired dog, Sami, were as much a regular part of his routine as his daily drive to get an egg-and-cheese cookie for the to get breakfast.

“I’d see her walk that dog,” said Judd, 76, who has lived in the densely populated eastern suburbs of Raleigh for 20 years. “And I’d stop and talk to her on the way out and back in.”

Judd would talk to the personnel specialist “about the Lord.” When she had microsurgery on her left shoulder, it provided spiritual comfort to the 52-year-old former Catholic schoolgirl.

“I would tell her God is going to heal her,” he said.

Connors recently told Judd that she was almost done with rehab. And then she was gone – and Hedingham’s peace was disturbed.

Police say a 15-year-old boy – dressed in camouflage and armed with a shotgun – according to 911 callers – turned Hedingham’s gently winding streets and riverside greenway into a deadly zone. When the shooting was last Thursday, five people, including Connorswe are dead.

Sami, short for Samantha, was found dead at the feet of Connors.

Although police have not identified the gunman, who was arrested hours after the attacks and admitted to hospital in critical condition for unknown reasons, neighbors believe he lived in Hedingham.

“It’s close to home,” said Joshua Phillips, who often accompanied Connors on walks with his pit bull, Buddy.

Hedingham is a lot like most American neighborhoods. You may not know the name of every person in your area, but people greet each other across driveways and can always find something to talk about.

But Phillips said Thursday’s slaying was a “wake-up call.”

“Let you know how real it is, where everything is now. And, I mean, you can’t be wary, that’s for sure,” Phillips said Friday, as police finished processing two crime scenes just around the corner. “I mean, now you’re walking a little carefully. You don’t know what’s going on, who’s doing what.”

Hedingham Golf Club’s expansive 18-hole course serves as a grand gateway to the community along its southwestern border. Now the brick ledges along the entrance—each inscribed HEDINGHAM in gilded block letters—are piled high with flower bouquets and candles, the state flag flying at half-mast next to the makeshift monument.

Volunteers handed out free meals across the golf club entrance Friday night, while counselors and a golden retriever in a blue therapy dog ​​vest greeted the grieving community.

With its golf course, lake and community pool, the sprawling neighborhood of single-family and townhomes is a relatively affordable oasis in a booming real estate market. Banana trees, azaleas and rhododendron bushes adorn neat lawns, many dotted with pumpkins, ghosts and other Halloween decorations.

Allison and Braden Greenawalt moved to Hedingham in 2019, shortly before the pandemic started. Even as COVID-19 forced people to stay closer to home, she found support from her newfound friends.

“It’s been a very warm community for people who support each other,” she said.

It was the same network of support she clung to on Thursday night.

The couple’s mansion is just a few doors down from the home of Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres, one of the dead. As officers gathered evidence from Torres’ bullet-riddled car, Allison Greenawalt checked a Facebook group for updates.

“It’s been a very warm community for people who support each other,” she said, tears rolling down her cheeks as blue and white police flashes lit up the night. “We are a group of people who care about each other and stick together.”

One of the treasures of the neighborhood is the Neuse River Greenway, a biking and hiking trail that winds behind the home of the Greenawalts. At least two of the victims were found there, according to 911 calls.

As she walked the Greenway Friday afternoon, Sara Cutter, 31, said she felt “a lingering sadness about Raleigh.”

Nature walks are a regular part of her self-care routine, she said.

“It’s one of the better places to feel in the city with nature,” said Cutter, a salesman, as she walked the trail with a friend. “It is tucked away with trees in many places. You kind of forget you’re in town.”

That air of calm was all the more important as she worked through this tragedy in her hometown.

“I saw some gloomy faces when I was out for a walk today,” she said. “But it was also good to see people outside. The community, we will get through that.”

Despite the tragedy, Cutter said she plans to continue using the path. But, she added, “I’ll probably never go alone again.”

Tracey Howard said he and Connors, his wife for five years, had always felt safe in Hedingham.

The couple, who met on Facebook, have been renting their two-storey house for about four years. But they planned to look for a new home after New Years.

“Something on the outskirts of Raleigh,” the truck driver said. “Something with more of a garden.”

After what happened, he knows he can’t stay in Hedingham.

“How can I?” he said.

Judd said Connors’ death leaves a gaping hole in the community and in his heart.

“She was a lovely person,” he said. “She had a good heart. And she was always nice and gentle to everyone she met. She has not met any strangers. Everyone was a friend.”

But Allison Greenawalt still finds beauty in the place.

“The calm is a bit broken,” she said. “And I know that while we may be a little shaken up right now, we’ll grow back stronger than ever.”

