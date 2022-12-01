Raleigh police release bodycam footage from shootout with 15 year-old mass shooter

The first bodycam footage of the police shootout with a 15-year-old North Carolina mass shooter has finally been released — seven weeks after an attack that left five dead, including the shooter’s teenage brother and a neighborhood dog.

The video, which is about 12 minutes long, shows part of officers’ heated shootout with Raleigh resident Austin Thompson, and was released by the Raleigh Police Department on Thursday.

It shows officers trying to track down the gunman who had taken up residence in a barn in the Hedingham neighborhood of Raleigh after killing his 16-year-old older brother James Thompson at the family’s residence nearby.

Before officers arrived on the scene, Thompson would also shoot dead his 52-year-old neighbor Nicole Connors, before shooting passersby Susan Karnatz, 49, and Mary Marshall, 35. Also killed was 29-year-old police officer Gabriel Torres, who was off duty at the time and on his way to work — as well as Connors’ dog, Sami.

The blood-curdling clip shows multiple angles of part of the hours-long police detention, in which one officer was punched in the knee but survived.

The frantic footage shows the officer screaming in pain as he sustained the wound, and was taped for about an hour and a half over a period of about 5 minutes after police were called to the scene.

About three hours later, the suspect was taken into police custody – after suffering multiple injuries, including a gunshot wound to the head.

Scroll down for video:

The first bodycam footage of the police shootout with a 15-year-old mass shooter was released Thursday and shows part of an hours-long shootout between the gunman and officers

It shows officers trying to track down the shooter, a 15-year-old Raleigh resident, who had taken up residence in a shed in the Hedingham neighborhood of the city after killing his 16-year-old brother

The heartbreaking clip shows multiple angles of part of the hours-long police detention, where an officer was punched in the knee but survived

Thompson’s rampage began shortly after 5:30 p.m. and saw two others wounded, including aforementioned Officer Casey Clark, who went down after being shot but has since been released from the hospital.

The recap video begins shortly after, when the police were called a trail near the Neuse River greenway where residents had heard multiple gunshots.

The footage shows officers fanning out around the shed in which Thompson had holed up, accompanied by K-9 units trying to track down the suspect, who was described by neighbors as a white male wearing camouflage.

The footage shows officers huddled on a fenced plot of land in the heavily wooded area, which contained several sheds in which the shooter could be sheltering.

“We’re on the trail,” you can hear one of the officers say in the footage.

Another clip, from Clark’s body camera, shows the moment he was shot, causing him to swear in pain before finally being dragged to cover behind another shed outside the line of fire.

In that video, team members try to help their colleague by applying a tourniquet to his knee, to which Clark assures them, “I’m sick, but I’m fine.” His injuries were not life-threatening and he was treated and released from a local hospital

About three minutes later, deafening shots begin to ring out, forcing officers to return fire and take cover while still trying to locate the shooter.

What follows is a particularly intense gunfight – one in which officers fired more than 20 rounds in total.

Amidst the chaos, as officers fan out in search of the shooter, Officer Clark falls to the floor in terror, after what was later determined to be a bullet struck him in the knee.

As Clark writes in pain, officers proceed to fire several more shots, with two Raleigh officers, as well as four Wake County deputies firing their firearms in the direction the shot came from in the footage.

The gunman first started firing on Sahalee Way and then made his way to the Neuse River Greenway, where he shot several victims. He fled to a shed and was taken into custody from there

At this point, the police officers take cover behind trees to assess the situation and try to find where the suspect was hiding.

As police search for the suspect, the gunman returns fire – from a shed that the video notes had been hiding. Officers in the footage appear to be aware of that fact, but are unaware of the shooter’s exact whereabouts in the annex.

Another clip, from Clark’s body camera, shows the moment he was shot, causing him to swear in pain before finally being dragged to cover behind another shed outside the line of fire.

In that video, team members try to help their colleague by applying a tourniquet to his knee, to which Clark assures them, “I’m sick, but I’m fine.”

His injuries were not life-threatening and he was treated and released from a local hospital.

Off-duty Agent Gabriel Torres was also shot and killed. He was on his way to work at the time. The gunman also shot and killed his neighbour’s dog, Sami

A call then appears on screen during the clip, which stops before officers make any progress in subduing the shooter.

It stated that “after the gunfire, officers established a perimeter to keep the suspect in the outhouse for the safety of the nearby community due to concerns about the nature of the weapons he possessed.”

The message also mentioned how officers were told during the first 911 call that the suspect was armed with “multiple firearms” and “possible hand grenades as reported in [the] call 911.”

Eyewitnesses at the time said they saw Thompson, who had recently been released from the hospital, dressed in camouflage with a backpack and black boots, squatting, saying he was “between 13 and 16 years old” and looked extremely young.

‘He looked like a baby. I just don’t even have the words to explain. This is not okay.’

Law enforcement officers gathered outside an armored vehicle at the Aldi on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh near Nuese River Trail on the day of the shooting

A heavily armed alcohol law enforcement officer near the residential area of ​​Hedingham on the day of the massacre

The white car of murdered 29-year-old police officer Gabriel Torres is seen in an image broadcast by WRAL News in Raleigh on the night of the shooting

In addition to the murders, Thompson’s rampage saw another injured before officers arrived on the scene – 60-year-old special education teacher Marcille “Lynn” Gardner, who police say is only now able to walk again after a week’s stay in hospital.

Thompson, meanwhile, is said to have suffered at least one gunshot wound to the head during the chaos. Recently released from hospital, his condition is said to be improving, police sources told WRAL News on Thursday, but he remains in custody.

The suspect was taken into custody about four and a half hours after receiving the initial 911 call, and sources told the station he also sustained multiple injuries during the standoff.

At one point, a drone was sent into the shed to try and negotiate with the suspect, but the drone malfunctioned, officials said.

After 9:30 p.m., officers were finally able to break into the building, where they found Thompson on the floor. It is not yet clear when he received it the weapons used in the shooting.