Raising the minimum wage could lead companies to reduce their capital expenditures

Research conducted by Matt Gustafson, Penn State Smeal associate professor of finance and Stuart and Michele Rothstein Early Career Professor, reveals that, particularly in industries most exposed to minimum wage labor, minimum wage increases are driving these companies to reduce capital expenditures.

In recent years, several states — including California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Washington D.C. — have passed laws to raise their minimum wages to $15 an hour — more than double the current federal rate of $ 7.25.

“This move has created tremendous political pressure to raise the federal minimum wage,” Gustafson said. “But policy debates are complicated because the effect of higher minimum wages on companies and low-paid workers remains uncertain.”

In a recent research article published in Public Administration, Gustafson and Jason D. Kotter, an assistant professor of finance at Brigham Young University, examined the effect of minimum wages on the capital expenditures of U.S. public companies. They report that, especially in industries most exposed to minimum wage labor, minimum wage increases are driving these firms to cut capital expenditures.

In the United States, retail, restaurants and entertainment are the industries that employ by far the most minimum wage workers. In fact, in 2012, the Current Population Survey used in the study showed that retail, restaurants and entertainment employ over 70% of the minimum wage, while no other industry employs more than 10%. (2012 was the last year of the researchers’ sample, and there has been no federal increase in the minimum wage since 2009.)

“We found that when the minimum wage is raised and thus labor costs rise, these companies will have less capital expenditures as investment projects,” Gustafson says. “One of the main ways restaurants, retail and entertainment is investing is in new locations. Our research has shown that if a state’s minimum wage increases by 10% to 20%, these businesses will have fewer locations in that state in the next year. or two. Let’s say there are ten people who are thinking about opening a second store. One or two of them will decide not to – they will cancel or postpone that new branch – because of that increase in the minimum wage.”

In the United States, every state is required to follow the federal minimum wage law. But states can also pass their own laws to make wages higher than what federal law dictates. Gustafson emphasizes that his research focuses on states that do not have their own minimum wage laws and therefore must change their minimum wages under the federal mandate. For these states, if the federal government raises the minimum wage from $7.25 to $8, the decision will be made for them. States that have already set their own minimum wage, for example $12 or $15, are not affected.

That’s an important distinction, Gustafson explained. “We look at how companies in those ‘tied’ states — which don’t have their own minimum wage laws — react when their minimum wage is moved for them by the federal government. When ‘unaligned’ states decide to move can only pay their minimum wage, certain economic are conditions that change investment. States tend to raise minimum wages when the local economy is doing well. We don’t want prevailing business conditions to be the reason the minimum wage changes and the reason capital expenditures change at the same time. So by Concentrating on states tied to the federal minimum wage, we can identify a causal effect of minimum wage on capital expenditures.”

Gustafson said some colleagues were surprised by the study results because they initially thought investment could rise as a result of a raise in the minimum wage. For example, restaurants may respond by opening more automated kiosks because they don’t want to hire as many employees. “That’s a valid competing hypothesis — that these companies will invest more in capital to replace labor — but we didn’t find that to have a big effect,” he said. “The most predominant effect is that these companies find less profitable opportunities to open new stores or locations.”

The researchers used a regression-based difference-in-difference design that compares changes in investment of companies headquartered in states whose minimum wages were increased by changes in federal law with changes in investment of companies headquartered in states. less affected states at the same time .

The literature on the effects of minimum wages includes an ongoing debate about reasons for adopting higher or lower minimum wages, Gustafson said. “This research adds to that debate — it’s all about managing different tradeoffs. From a financial perspective, you’re always looking at the cash flows, all the costs and benefits of whatever new project you’re considering. We argue that this relationship between minimum wage and capital expenditure is all that’s going on, but we think it’s an important factor to show that these minimum wage dependent industries need to scale back in response to the minimum wage increase pros and cons. whole picture.”

