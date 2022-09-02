Rainfall smashes Queensland and NSW as states record above monthly average in one day

Heavy rains are plaguing the country as residents are warned to prepare for more flooding as wet conditions will continue through the weekend.

A low pressure trough deepening off the east coast has brought sustained rain over central and northeastern Queensland and northeastern NSW since Friday.

Weatherzone meteorologist Yoska Hernandez said some areas of the state have received more than twice as much rain in the past 24 hours as they did in September.

In Queensland, Miles recorded 52.4mm – significantly more than the monthly average of 27.6mm – while Roma recorded 51.4mm – a 25mm increase.

In NSW, Coffs Harbor Airport recorded 43.65mm while Lismore Airport measured 40.8mm – slightly above the monthly average of 35.9mm.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a flood warning for the Northern Tablelands and Mid North Coast and a minor flood warning for the Orara, Bellinger and Hastings rivers.

Ms Hernandez warned significant downpours would continue to fall across both NSW and Queensland, with up to 80mm expected in some areas.

“By the end of today we could see between 30 and 60mm in south east Queensland,” she said.

“The heaviest falls will be concentrated around the Darling Downs and Wide Bay area.”

Wet conditions will ease during the afternoon with a few scattered showers lasting through the evening in Queensland.

“There will be no significant rain until the end of next week on Thursday,” Ms Hernandez said.

The downpours will continue for a little longer in NSW and rainfall is not expected to decrease in the state until tomorrow.

“Intense rainfall will continue throughout the day in parts of northeastern NSW and tomorrow and into the early morning,” said Ms Hernandez.

“Towards the end of the day, we can expect cumulative rainfall of 30 to 80 mm with the heaviest falls in the northeast of NSW and concentrated around the Mid North Coast and northern parts of the Hunter.”

Wet conditions will be accompanied by strong winds with gusts of 80 km/h expected to develop over north-east NSW in the afternoon before expanding into south-east Queensland on Sunday.

Dangerous surfing conditions are also forecast with wave heights of between four and six meters expected along the north east coast of NSW on Saturday and moving towards south east Queensland tomorrow.

Sydneysiders can expect up to nine days of rain before the showers subside for good by the end of next week.

“Southern and easterly winds will clear on Wednesday before a new system moves into Sydney from the west on Thursday,” said Mr Rout.

He said a high-pressure system is expected to reduce rain next Sunday and provide Sydney residents with sunny weather for a few days.

Further south, Melbourne is forecast to see light showers on Saturday morning, before conditions abate later in the day.

The city is expected to remain cloudy for the next week, with lows below 10C and highs in the mid-teens.

Heavy rain, caused by a low pressure system and a trough, moved into the WA coast Friday afternoon.

Overnight, the system formed into a rain band that will move east all Saturday and slowly decrease on Sunday as it moves over Alice Springs.

The heavy rain system is expected to bring rain for several months in some areas with visibility up to 25mm.

Darwin is avoiding most of the rain, but remains cloudy over the weekend with possible light showers early Saturday morning.

Tasmania is forecast to handle the end of the heavy rain system from Queensland and NSW with light showers forecasted through early next week.

Adelaide will see some of the system’s cloud cover, but no rain is expected.

A positive southern annular mode is expected to bring more rain to southern and southeastern Australia over the next two weeks

While many flooded cities are still reeling from the devastation caused by La Nina, meteorologists warned that a new wet weather system is on the way, a southern annular mode.

“The Southern Annular Mode, or SAM, is a climate driver that lasts for a few weeks,” Rout said.

‘It is a high pressure area that goes around the world and is sometimes further south or further north.

“Right now it is further north, so in a positive position, preventing cold fronts from traveling further into Australia and concentrating rainfall in the south and east of Australia.”

SAM’s positive position is expected to last for about two weeks.

The positive SAM means NSW and ACT can expect a very wet start to the spring, with parts of the states expected to gain more than 300mm in the four weeks.