Raine Spencer must be remembered for making a mark through society, says her biographer

London, early 1990. If I hadn’t just been made beauty editor at Tatler, I probably would never have seen Countess Raine Spencer. The occasion was a drinks party at an auction house, and the soirée was in full swing when a towering vision with huge sculpted hair, a large taffeta skirt and flashing diamond jewelry sailed into the room.

As the crowds parted, a hushed reverent awe fell over the champagne-squatting throng. “Who the hell is that?” I hissed to my neighbor as the woman whizzed past, smiling broadly, kissing friends on both cheeks, ‘Dah-ling, hi,’ turning every few seconds to check on her rotund, smiling husband.

“Where the hell have you been?” asked my bouclé-wearing drinking partner, appalled at my ignorance. ‘It’s Princess Diana’s evil stepmother Raine and her husband Earl Spencer. He’s lovely, but she’s a real piece of work.’

So it was Raine Spencer. Having lived in the US for the previous four years, I had vaguely heard about the feud between the world’s most glamorous woman and her stepmother. On this side of the water, however, there are headlines like ‘Raine, Raine disappear!’ there were plenty and everyone knew exactly who ‘Acid Raine’ was.

But this woman was not at all what I expected. She had calmness and presence; who but royalty or a Hollywood movie star could silence a room so completely? I was fascinated.

Countess Spencer photographed in 2015. Raine had also carefully planned her own farewell

Returning to the Tatler office, among the coffee cups, broken pearl necklaces and empty champagne bottles, I consulted the oracle: Peter Townend, the magazine’s social editor and former writer of Burke’s Peerage. After fixing me with the kind of world-weary frown he might use on an ill-behaved gun dog, he enlightened me. “The thing about Raine,” he said, after offering a summary of her pedigree — former deb of the year and bride of the year — “is that it’s what she did before she met Johnnie Spencer that makes her so interesting.” .

And then, when I should have been writing about Estée Lauder lipsticks, I instead spent hours researching Raine … and I discovered that she was not at all what she seemed. Neither aristocratic nor fabulously wealthy at her birth on September 9, 1929, the then-Raine McCorquodale was the daughter of Barbara Cartland, the pink, panda-eyed author of best-selling novels who sought assiduously to make her daughter into what she was not. : with the title.

Raine was part of the riotously funny smart set led by Princess Margaret

She also managed it after positioning Raine as Debutant of the Year in 1947 among the 20,000 hopefuls to be presented to King George VI at the first ceremony since the war.

Raine went on to marry the Hon Gerald Legge (heir to an earldom). A smart home in Belgravia, central London, designed by society interior designer David Hicks, and two children, William, born in 1949, and Rupert in 1953, soon followed. (Her two other children with Legge, Charlotte and Henry, were born over a decade later.)

By luck or good judgement—probably a bit of both—Raine was part of the riotously funny smart set led by Princess Margaret, sister of Queen Elizabeth II. Like many other privileged young women of her generation, Raine could have spent her time socializing, doing charity work and waiting for her husband to inherit. But she had been influenced by her mother’s work ethic.

The redoubtable Cartland, who had survived a scandalous divorce, had worked extremely hard at his job as a newspaper columnist and novelist to send Raine and her two stepbrothers to private schools. Not that Cartland thought Raine’s intelligence was an asset: ‘Oh, brush up your hair, honey. No man wants a smart woman,’ she said whenever Raine burst through the door with news of her latest academic achievement.

Raine met Queen Elizabeth II and the Queen Mother in 1956. Neither aristocratic nor fabulously wealthy at her birth on September 9, 1929, the then Raine McCorquodale was the daughter of Barbara Cartland

Nevertheless, as Cartland later admitted, after Raine had married and given birth to the presumptive heir and spare, ‘we both felt she should do something to help’.

And so, aged 24, Raine Legge, as she then was, won a seat on Westminster City Council as a Conservative. It’s hard to imagine what a woman with a butler, cook, maid and nanny could want from a job that involved legislating everything from sewers to parking spaces, but she relished the challenge.

She would later win seats on East Lewisham and Richmond Councils before finally giving up politics after meeting Earl Spencer in 1972 (Raine and her first husband eventually divorced in 1976). As the original society It-girl of the ’50s and ’60s, Raine was in demand from newspapers and TV shows clamoring for her take on everything from teenage angst to male grooming.

‘Acid Raine’ was accused of selling his stepchildren’s inheritance to fund Althorp’s renovations

Raine had also been a serious player in his role as chairman of the Greater London Council’s Historic Buildings Board, helping to save Covent Garden Piazza, the National Portrait Gallery and the facade of what is now Tate Britain. She had also contributed to the world’s first Earth Summit – the UN Conference on the Human Environment in Stockholm in 1972 – where she authored A Report on the Human Habitat.

But it was when Raine began hitting the headlines in collaboration with Earl Spencer that the news clips revealed a dramatic and staggering decline in her popularity. A hate campaign saw her portrayed as the evil stepmother to the Spencer children, one of whom, Diana, would marry the heir to the throne. Gone were the positive headlines and in their place were accusations that Raine had done everything from turning the Spencer children out of their bedrooms in their stately Althorp home, to selling their inheritance of art and antiques to finance the property’s renovations .

Raine on the cover of Tatler in 1953. As the original society It-girl of the 50s and 60s, Raine was in demand from newspapers and TV shows clamoring for her views on everything from teenage angst to male grooming

Fast forward to 2018, where Raine had been dead for two years. After giving up my job as a magazine editor due to chronic illness, I talked to my agent about writing a series of biographies about so-called ‘difficult women’. Raine’s name rose to the top of the pile. Why? Because over time I had learned more about this extraordinary woman and wanted to make sure she was remembered for the right reasons.

Just over a decade earlier, she had been a key witness in the coroner’s inquest into the death of Diana, Princess of Wales at the Royal Courts of Justice. The couple had reconciled since Raine’s third marriage (one year after Spencer’s death) to Count Jean-François Pineton de Chambrun in 1993.

While the marriage had not lasted, Raine’s relationship with the princess had deepened: ‘She called and at very short notice…came round and sat on the sofa and talked…she said I had no hidden agenda,’ Raine said. inquest.

At a time when Diana was estranged from her mother – the two had reportedly agreed that Diana was dating ‘Muslim men’ – Raine had become Diana’s greatest confidant and supporter. After all, the two women had loved three men in common: Earl Spencer, King Charles III (then Prince of Wales, with whom Raine had maintained a relationship) and Dodi Al Fayed.

Raine with Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997. It was thanks to Diana and Dodi’s father Mohamed Al Fayed that Raine was employed in his last and perhaps happiest role as a board director and sometime store assistant at Harrods

It was thanks to Diana and Dodi’s father Mohamed Al Fayed that Raine was employed in his last and perhaps happiest role as a board director and sometime store assistant at Harrods. “Mohamed, this is the woman you need to hire – she can organize everything,” the princess told her friend when the three were at a party in early 1996. “OK, I will offer her a job,” Al Fayed replied. “I thought he was joking,” Raine said later. “Luckily he wasn’t.”

Raine seized the opportunity, built a successful career in the store and made contact with wealthy customers. She loved the shop floor and worked the cash register at every sale. “She was particularly good with middle-aged men,” says a friend. ‘They would go in looking for a tie and come out with four cashmere sweaters’.

It came as no surprise to learn that Raine had also carefully planned her own farewell. After reluctantly giving up her role at Harrods when she fell ill with cancer in late 2014 (something she confided in very few people), she hosted a dinner for 35 of her closest friends at Spencer House, thanking each one for their friendship in a thought-provoking speech.

It took a while for them to understand that she was saying goodbye. ‘Raine never complained or mentioned her illness,’ says her friend Julian Fellowes. ‘She was all about living in the ‘now’.’ She had even persuaded another friend, Michael Cole, former BBC journalist and Harrods public affairs director, to pay the tribute at her memorial service, sending him two typed pages in advance detailing her achievements. “We’ll never see her the same again,” Cole says. ‘Raine was completely and utterly a one-off.’

Thrice a Countess: The Extraordinary Life and Times of Raine Spencer by Tina Gaudoin is published by Little, Brown, £25*

