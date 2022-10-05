Rainbow fentanyl pills that resemble candy are found in LEGO box – as DEA warns parents

Investigators have arrested a New Jersey woman after she allegedly transported about 15,000 rainbow fentanyl pills into New York City, with many of them hidden under LEGO blocks.

“These pills are hidden in pretty much anything you can imagine. Traffickers are very innovative,’ said DEA Agent Frank A. Tarantino III.

“This newly packaged poison is the cartel’s way of attracting new customers. This is calculated, this is deliberate, this is treacherous deception to make Rainbow fentanyl look like candy. This is every parent’s worst nightmare.’

Federal law enforcement officials say the pills were made in a variety of rainbow colors and looked like candy.

So far, there have been few, if any, reported cases of a child being given fentanyl disguised as candy either by mistake or on purpose.

Fentanyl packaged as candy and placed in LEGO boxes was found in the back of a car being driven in Manhattan

The pills were marked ’30 M’ to resemble 30 mg oxycodone pills, usually prescribed to treat severe pain after surgery or a serious injury

Latesha Bush, 48, of Trenton, New Jersey, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

She was arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday with bail set at $25,000.

Prosecutors say Bush was carrying what appeared to be a black tote bag wrapped around a large object when she entered a vehicle in front of 475 10th Avenue in Manhattan.

When they stopped the vehicle, agents and officers allegedly found Bush in the back seat with two black tote bags and a yellow LEGO container also in the back seat.

Inside the LEGO container were several brick-shaped packages covered in black tape lying next to LEGO bricks.

The multicolored pills were packed in LEGO boxes in an attempt to hide the contents

The black tape covering one of the packages had been partially opened, exposing multicolored pills inside. A subsequent examination of the packages revealed that they contained approximately 15,000 pills.

During the investigation, agents and officers learned that just prior to her arrest, Bush had left New Jersey in a rental car. Agents and officers also learned that the multicolored fentanyl pills allegedly originated in Mexico.

New York City’s narcotics prosecutor said the crackdown comes as an estimated one person dies of an overdose every three hours.

“Overdose deaths are at an all-time high, and 80% of them are fentanyl-related,” said Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget Brennan.

“Educating the public about this new form that fentanyl is taking across the country, and yes, we know it’s here in New York, is extremely important,” she added.

The substances were found hidden in a yellow LEGO box for children in the back of a car

Some of the drugs were wrapped in black plastic when they were confiscated by narcotics agents

‘Using happy colors to make a deadly drug seem fun and harmless is a new low, even for the Mexican cartels. If you take a drug sold on the street or over the internet, regardless of its medical labels or festive appearance, you are putting your life at risk.’

“Disguising fentanyl as candy — and hiding it in children’s toys — will never hide the fact that fentanyl is a deadly poison that harms our community, our families and our city,” said Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell.

Prosecutors say Mexican drug cartels manufactured the pills labeled to look like oxycodone.

The Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel mass-produce fentanyl pills in rainbow colors to not only label their products, but also use colors and dyes to mimic candy or other legitimate prescription drugs.

Parents are being urged to be educated about fentanyl as thousands of pills were found in cones and geek candy packs as kids get ready to go trick-or-treating this Halloween

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin. Just two milligrams of fentanyl, or the amount that could fit on the tip of a pencil, is considered potentially lethal

The seizure is the largest to date in New York City and signals more widespread distribution of these dangerous colorful pills.

These drugs are extremely powerful and it only takes a small amount to kill someone.

‘The lethality of fentanyl, we’re talking about two milligrams. That’s the amount of fentanyl that can fit on the tip of a pencil. That’s about 10 to 20 grains of salt,” Tarantino said.

Investigators say 40% of the pills analyzed contain a lethal dose, and in a recent 15-week operation, the state seized 500,000 lethal pills in multiple busts across New York.

Prosecutors are urging parents to talk to their children about the dangers of these colorful, deadly pills.

Between May 23 and September 8 of this year, 10.2 million fentanyl pills and about 980 pounds of fentanyl powder were seized by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) as part of One Pill Can Kill initiative.

Of the 390 cases investigated during this period, 51 cases have been linked to overdose poisonings, and 35 cases are directly linked to one or both of the main Mexican cartels responsible for the majority of fentanyl in the United States – the Sinaloa- the cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

Of the 107,622 Americans who will die from drug poisoning or overdose in 2021, 66 percent (about 71,030) are attributed to fentanyl.

Rainbow fentanyl was first reported to the DEA in February 2022, and it has now been seized in 21 states across the country.

