Rainbow Desert Enduro motorsport event cancelled after deadly crash: Two dead

Two people have been killed in a collision during an off-road motorsport race in northwest Victoria.

Their vehicle went off the track, collided with a tree and caught fire on Sunday.

The driver and passenger both died on the spot. They have not been publicly identified.

The crash happened just after 9am at the Rainbow Desert Enduro event about 400 kilometers from Melbourne.

The Rainbow Desert Enduro off-road race has been canceled after two people are killed in a crash (Photo: The abandoned track after the crash)

About 63 teams took part in the two-day event, covering several laps of a 75km course.

Emergency services, including police, were on the scene on Sunday morning.

It was the first time Rainbow hosted the race since the start of the pandemic.

Motorsport Australia initially suspended the event and later confirmed it had been cancelled.

In a statement, the organization said it supported event organizers and attendees as police investigated the incident.

He expressed his condolences to the couple’s family and friends.