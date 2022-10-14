Rain warning for Mexico’s south Gulf coast as TS Karl nears

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Karl was moving slowly toward Mexico’s southern Gulf coast, and while not expected to develop into a hurricane, forecasters warned of the danger of flash flooding from heavy rainfall in the region.

The storm was expected to weaken somewhat Friday before making landfall in Veracruz or Tabasco state late Friday or early Saturday.

Karl had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (75 kph) late Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. The storm was centered about 150 miles northeast of the resort town of Ciudad del Carmen and was moving southeast at 7mph.

A tropical storm warning already posted from the city of Alvarado to Ciudad del Carmen was extended to Sabancuy late Thursday.

Tropical storm winds of at least 63 mph (63 kph) extended outward as far as 70 miles (110 kilometers) from the center.

The Hurricane Center said Karl could drop 3 to 7 inches (8 to 18 centimeters) of rain in parts of Veracruz and Tabasco until Sunday morning, as well as the northern states of Chiapas and Oaxaca. It said that as much as 25 centimeters could fall in isolated places.

“These rains can cause flash flooding, along with mudslides, on higher ground,” the consultancy said.

