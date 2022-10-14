Rain will not impact the running of the 2022 Caulfield Cup: Tabcorp advice on how to pick a winner 

The sun shone at Caulfield Racecourse on Friday, allaying fears that a recent downpour could cause the Caulfield Cup to be postponed, but punters will have to back mud larks on the soft track.

Despite the rain easing, the amount of water that has fallen in recent days means the current Heavy 10 rating is unlikely to be upgraded, so the Cup will be a true staying contest.

Duais had been among the early favorites for the Caulfield Cup but has been unplaced in all four previous races on heavy tracks.

Melbourne received half of its October rainfall in 30 minutes this week, while much of Victoria has experienced flooding or received flood warnings from the state government.

Fortunately, there was significant sunshine on Friday, and the forecast is for dry conditions for the big race on Saturday.

Widespread areas of Melbourne have been hit by flash flooding after a deluge of rain, but officials insist the Caulfield track is in surprisingly good condition.

The $5 million Cup has never been cancelled, even during the Second World War, and Melbourne Racing Club executive director of racing Jake Norton said a postponement had ‘never been in the calculations’.

‘It’s more about trying to get through this heavy band as quickly as possible to give the track a chance to dry out as well as possible.’

Players will be able to turn up for the Caulfield meeting with the rain easing and dry conditions forecast for Saturday.

Since Caulfield hosted the Thousand Guineas on Wednesday, the running rail has been moved six meters out to take the chipped inside run out of play and hopefully provide a surface firm enough not to produce too many scratches.

“There is not much marking on the course before the 400 m. We have covered the wear and tear. Even though they came off the fence on the side, we still covered most of it,’ Bailey said.

‘It’s not that bad at all. I am pleasantly surprised.

‘At the front they became wider. But they spread across the track so you have uniform wear across the board. It is by no means excessive damage.’

Gold Trip was only beaten a couple of lengths despite a blistering run last start and is a Caulfield Cup contender but will carry the top weight.

Norton said the perfect weather for racing on Saturday would mean a strong crowd would flock to the track for the Cup.

“It’s still going to be a great day at the races, perfect conditions for a day out,” he said.

‘But people will have to take the heavy conditions into account when making the mold’

The analysis of Tabcorp

It could be a huge day for trainer John O’Shea, who has live chances in the two biggest races of the afternoon.

He saddles up with second favorite Lost And Running in the TAB Everest in Sydney, while Benaud is his representative in the Caulfield Cup.

Players will search for horses with a ‘w’ next to their name to indicate previous wins on rain-affected tracks.

The grey, named after legendary cricket broadcaster Ritchie Benaud, was an eye-catching second in the Kingston Town before finishing sixth in weight-for-age company in the Caulfield Stakes last week.

He finished a narrow second to star galloper Hitotsu in the ATC Derby over this same distance back in the autumn and if O’Shea has him right then he will be right on target.

Smokin Romans is the favorite and deserves to have won the Naturalism and Turnbull Stakes over 2000 metres. The extra distance for this won’t be a problem as he has placed twice over 2400 meters and he also gets the services of ace jockey Jamie Kah.

No Compromise won The Metropolitan in Sydney a fortnight ago and loves the wet so he shapes as a great each-way investment here, while Duais, Nonconformist and Gold Trip are all chances in a wide-open Caulfield Cup.

TAB has reported big bets on the favourite, including $5,000 @ $4.40, while the Sydney-trained Knight’s Order has a decent one-player fundraiser after laying out $5,000 @ $13.

The field (by number, name, barrier and odds)

1. Gold journey (12) 14-1

J: Mark Zahra T: Ciaron Maher & David Eustace B: 57.5 kg

2. Duais (9) 14-1

J: Joshua Parr T: Edward Cummings B: 55.5kg

3. Order of Knights (18) 10-1

J: Tim Clark T: Gai Waterhouse & Adrian Bott B: 55.5kg

4. Montefilia (16) 19-1

J: Jason Collett T: David Payne B: 55.5kg

5. Numerian (10) 12-1

J: Tommy Berry T: Annabel Neasham B: 55.5kg

6. Nonconformist (15) 12-1

J: Jordan Childs T: Grahame Begg B: 54.5kg

7. Promise and declare (17) 23-1

J: Blake Shinn T: Danny O’brien B: 54kg

8. No Compromise (13) 20-1

J: Craig Newitt T: Chris Waller B: 53.5kg

9. Alegron (14) 11-1

J: Ethan Brown T: James Cummings B: 53kg

10. Benaud (20) 19-2

J: Regan Bayliss T: John O’shea B: 53kg

11. Store Hus (3) 23-1

J: Brett Prebble T: Chris Waller B: 53kg

12. Inspirational girl (1) 16-1

J: Jye Mcneil T: Danny O’brien B: 53kg

13. Maximum (19) 26-1

J: Ben Melham T: John O’shea B: 53kg

14. Sound (4) 101-1

J: Blaike Mcdougall T: Michael Moroney B: 53kg

15. Chapada (11) 51-1

J: Daniel Stackhouse T: Michael Moroney B: 52.5kg

16. Crystal Pegasus (2) 81-1

J: Damien Thornton T: Chris Waller B: 52kg

17. Smokin’ Romans (5) 4-1

J: Ms Jamie Kah T: Ciaron Maher & David Eustace B: 51.5kg

18. Tralee Rose (8) 81-1

J: Dean Yendall T: Symon Wilde B: 51.5kg

Emergencies: Durston (6), Makram (7)