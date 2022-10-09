Rain-fueled landslide sweeps through Venezuela town; 22 dead

LAS TEJERÍAS, Venezuela (AP) — A landslide sparked by flooding and days of torrential rain swept through a municipality in central Venezuela, killing at least 22 people as it dragged mud, rocks and trees through neighborhoods, authorities said on Sunday. Dozens of people are missing.

Residents of Las Tejerías in Santos Michelena, an agro-industrial city in the state of Aragua, 87 kilometers southwest of Caracas, had just seconds to escape to safety late Saturday when debris from a mountainside fell on them.

The official death toll rose to 22 after the recovery of 20 bodies on Sunday, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez told state-owned company Venezolana de Televisión.

“There was a major landslide in the central area of ​​Las Tejerías,” where five streams overflowed, she said from the site of the disaster. “We have already found 22 dead people; more than 52 are missing.”

“People are still walled off,” Rodríguez said. “We’re trying to save them, to save them alive.”

She said shelters will be set up for people who have lost their homes.

Hours earlier, Major General Carlos Pérez Ampueda, the deputy minister for risk management and civil protection, had said via Twitter that several people had been reported missing in the El Béisbol and La Agotada neighborhoods in the north of the city. Dozens of houses were damaged by the landslide.

Rescuers conducted searches using trained dogs and drones, Pérez Ampueda said. Crews of workers and heavy machinery cleared debris to clear roads and restore electricity and water supplies.

Government of Aragua, Karina Carpio, said the flood water has “terribly affected” 21 sectors in Las Tejerías, the capital of the Santos Michelena municipality, which has some 54,000 inhabitants.

Over the past week torrential rains have led to flooding in 11 of Venezuela’s 23 states.

President Nicolás Maduro said 20,000 officials, including rescue workers and members of security forces, have been deployed to the affected regions.

PART: