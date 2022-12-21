Railways vs Punjab game to start afresh after Karnail Singh pitch is deemed ‘dangerous and unfit for play’

The second day of the Ranji Trophy match between Railways and Punjab at New Delhi’s Karnail Singh Stadium had to be suspended after the surface was deemed “dangerous and unfit for play” by match officials.

A staggering 24 wickets had fallen in just under four playing sessions in just 103 overs; 20 of them went to the sailors. Punjab, who had taken a 12-run lead in the first innings after posting 162, faltered at 18 for 4 in their second innings when play was interrupted.

As the first drinking break approached on Wednesday, on-pitch referees K Madanagopal and Rajeev Godara informed match referee Youraj Singh of the situation, before addressing both captains – Mandeep Singh (Punjab) and Karn Sharma (Railways). In the end, it was decided that the game would restart on Thursday on a new surface, in addition to the one on which the game had started. This means that the Elite Group D competition has now effectively been reduced to a two-day competition. There will be a new coin toss where the teams may change their teams.

“They could have repaired the surface and resumed on the third day from where the game stopped, but the match officials decided to play on a new surface,” a Railways team official said. “We were in a fantastic position, but with this decision we may miss a chance to win.”

ESPNcricinfo understands that the ground authorities had wanted to prepare a grassy surface, but the early winter cold and heavy dew had hampered preparations leading up to the game.

“The field was uneven. Some balls hit the gloves, others shot low at shoe height from the same spot,” one player told ESPNcricinfo. “It was a green wicket, but match officials decided it was too uneven and inconsistent to continue.”

The truncated nature of the match left both Railways and Punjab with the prospect of playing two rounds without an absolute result, something which seemed impossible on Wednesday when play began. Punjab were denied by poor light and had to settle for first innings honors against Chandigarh in the opening round, while Railways suffered a 194-run loss to Vidarbha despite Karn’s career-best 8 for 38.

Surfaces in the Karnail Singh stadium have also come under the scanner in the past. In 2011, BCCI’s technical committee put the site on a watch list for producing poor pitches.

In 2012, it was banned from hosting matches for two years after the commission found that the local trustees had deliberately left the surface unprepared to help Railways enforce outright results in an attempt to advance in the Ranji trophy. At the time, Railways had temporarily moved their home base to Bhubaneswar, before restoring their original home location in 2014.