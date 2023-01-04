<!–

Train strikes not only hinder commuters, but may harm the health of the elderly, a study suggests.

People who regularly travel more than 15 miles from home are more likely to report being in good overall health than those who stay closer to home, researchers found.

Those who travel more find it easier to see family and friends, which improves their well-being, according to University College London findings.

Meanwhile, living in a poorly connected area was found to have a negative impact on health, especially among the over-55s.

These are more likely to experience mobility issues and loneliness, with young people often moving to the big cities for work and lifestyle benefits.

The researchers say their findings, supported by Transport voor het Noord, show that society needs to invest in medium- and long-distance transport options, such as better service roads and better access to trains and buses.

They analyzed travel in the north of England, where locals experience poorer health outcomes than the rest of the country and many rural and suburban areas are poorly connected.

Using a questionnaire sent to 3,014 residents of northern England, the researchers assessed how people’s perceived limitations on traveling far from home – such as poor public transport – affected how they rated their own health.

It measured how often people traveled, how many places they went, how far they went, whether they used a car and whether they used public transport.

Lead author Dr Paulo Anciaes, from UCL Bartlett School of Environment, Energy & Resources, said: ‘We examined the links between restrictions to travel more than 15 miles from home, demographics and location and social participation in how residents perceived their own health. that the main variable is the number of different places that people visit outside their local area.

Train in the north of England (file photo). The researchers say their findings, supported by Transport voor het Noorden, show that society needs to invest in medium- and long-distance transport options, such as better service roads and better access to trains and buses

“This is linked to increased social participation and better health,” he said in the findings published in the journal Health and Transport.

It comes amid the latest wave of union action advising people to travel only if ‘absolutely necessary’ due to canceled and disrupted services.

Dr. Anciaes said older generations are “behind” in areas with limited transportation options, reducing the number of places they can visit, reducing social participation and declining overall health.

He added: “The results of this study highlight the need for public policies that ease travel restrictions in the region, by providing better private and public transportation options that allow for more frequent and longer trips.”