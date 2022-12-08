Rail worker cheats death after falling unconscious onto tracks

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Two ticket collectors were talking to each other in West Bengal when a live wire fell between them, electrocuting one of the workers whose body fell on the rails.

Video shows the two workers talking to each other at the railway station in Kharagpur when the power cable falls on the ticket collector’s head.

He falls backwards, tumbles off the platform and almost ends up on the rails – while the other rail worker runs away in a panic.

But thanks to quick-thinking railway employees who rushed to his aid, the unconscious worker survived.

Two ticket collectors were talking to each other in West Bengal when a live wire fell between them.

He falls backwards, tumbles off the platform and almost lands on the rails – while the other rail worker runs away in terror

The man suffered burns and is being treated at a hospital, officials said.

The freak incident was caught on camera and is going viral on social media circles in India.

“Probably the leather shoes saved a heavier earth stock… Thank God he is out of danger,” Tejinder Singh Renu said on Twitter.

‘Fortunately no train arrived at the platform when it was on the tracks! Let’s hope he recovers soon,” said a second Twitter user.

Thanks to quick-thinking railway employees who rushed to his aid, the unconscious worker survived

“What I love about this footage is that there’s not a single person making videos — they’re all trying to find help,” said another user. ‘One of the reasons why I love Bengal. Humanity is alive and well there.’

Glad to hear he’s out of danger. Very unfortunate incident,’ concluded another.

In June, CCTV footage from another Indian train station showed an elderly woman narrowly escaping from the path of a train.

She probably would have been killed if the Lalitpur Railway Police officer had not come to her aid.