Rail traffic in northern Germany disrupted by ‘sabotage’

“Sabotage” targeting communications infrastructure was responsible for the major disruption to Germany’s rail network on Saturday, operator Deutsche Bahn said, while the government said no motive had yet been identified.

“Cable sabotage” was the cause of the outage, which led to a three-hour suspension of train services across northern Germany, a company spokesman told AFP.

German Transport Minister Volker Wissing said essential cables were “deliberately and deliberately cut” in two places.

“It is clear that this was a targeted and deliberate action,” he added, saying the motive was “not yet known”.

He described the incident as “clearly premeditated”.

In particular, there was damage to the GSM-R, a radio network used for rail communications, Der Spiegel reported, citing security sources.

Any damage to the cable would require “certain knowledge” of the rail system, Bild newspaper said, adding that federal police were investigating.

Traffic was completely interrupted for about three hours due to “a failure in the digital radio system for the trains”, before it was restored, according to Deutsche Bahn.

Services were affected between Berlin and regions to the west and north of the country, including Schleswig-Holstein, the cities of Hamburg and Bremen, as well as Lower Saxony and parts of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Critical Infrastructure Protection

The Berlin-Amsterdam route was also suspended and thousands of travelers were stranded at stations in the affected regions.

Despite the recovery of rail services, cancellations and delays were still expected on Saturday, Deutsche Bahn warned.

The attack comes just over two weeks after sabotage attacks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines connecting Russia and Germany.

The German government has also stepped up protection of its critical infrastructure.

Deutsche Bahn is regularly criticized for delays on its services.

In early September, the company announced that it was carrying out major improvements, including the replacement of 137,000 concrete sleepers.

An independent report pointed to “manufacturing errors” in the sleepers.

The derailment of a train in the Bavarian Alps in early June, which killed five people and injured more than 40, highlighted the poor state of Germany’s rail infrastructure, which has been caused by years of underinvestment.

In recent months, the government has encouraged car-loving Germans to take the train by offering cheap tickets.

