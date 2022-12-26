Rail strikes spark chaos on motorways as thousands are forced to abandon public transport

Train passengers have been told to avoid travel for two weeks as the industry reels under the chaos of the strike.

Drivers faced chaos on the roads yesterday as striking rail workers forced thousands off public transport.

Rail services will take time to resume normal service this morning as the network struggles to recover from the Christmas shutdown and RMT strikes, The Times reports.

RMT members are still affected by an overtime ban, and services are likely to be cancelled.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Train passengers using the West Coast Main Line from London Euston to Carlisle and rail routes in the West Midlands [the northwest]Merseyside and Cumbria are advised to only travel by train if absolutely necessary between December 24 and January 8.

Traffic backed up on the M25 in Surrey, near Cobham, as people made their way to Boxing Day Sales

The strikes have been compounded by another strike by members of the Transport Salaried Staff Association (TSSA) working at Crossrail, which started at 9pm yesterday and affected services across Britain.

In addition, TSSA workers at the Great Western Railway and West Midlands Trains will stop working for 24 hours from midday today, leaving roles such as customer services, driver managers, coaches, screening and security unattended.

TSSA organizing director Nadine Rae said: “Make no mistake, we will see trains stop unless rail chiefs and government do the right thing for our members and our precious rail network on which so many people depend.”

A new round of RMT strikes will also shut down rail travel from January 3-7, with around 40,000 workers out of shifts at Network Rail and 14 train operating companies.

Traffic crawled at 15 mph in parts of the country as the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) shut down the rail network.

Hundreds of train routes were not available, and more disruptions are expected this morning with many services leaving later than usual.

The AA had forecast heavy traffic with 15.2 million set to travel yesterday after spending Christmas with family and friends.

Commuters at Euston train station in London on Friday at the start of the Christmas break

However, delays were worse than expected with serious traffic jams on the M6 ​​and M1, as well as the A303.

Boxing Day sales and Premier League matches also added to the misery, as thousands more traveled across the country.

In all, thousands of passengers were affected by yesterday’s rail closure, which also led to the cancellation of Eurostar services. It meant that National Express saw a record number of passengers booking on their coaches yesterday.

Last night Paul Charles of travel consultancy The PC Agency warned unions that they would be “doing themselves no favours” if they continued with more strikes.

He said: ‘The public is getting tired of the railway workers because of the continuing strikes and it is clear that support for the railway workers is waning. They have done themselves a disservice by calling strikes in the new year when many will need to get to work.’

A series of accidents on the main roads also caused further trouble on Boxing Day.

Two collisions have occurred on the M25, with the second leaving drivers stuck in 13 miles of queues, according to traffic data company Inrix.

And a crash involving 12 cars on the M6 ​​saw the motorway closed in Wigan for the afternoon.

On Friday afternoon there were long queues to leave London on the A13 heading north.

The AA said: ‘The motorways were looking pretty ugly around noon. It has been worse than we expected with serious delays.’

National Highways insisted yesterday that its main road network was “working well” apart from areas where accidents had occurred.

Andrew Haines, chief executive of Network Rail, said: ‘The RMT is causing needless misery to its own members, to the railway and to the country’s economy.

“I am very sorry that our passengers have to bear the brunt of RMT’s unnecessary strike when there is a fair offer on the table and when only a third of the workforce has rejected it.”

The Daily Mail was unable to reach the RMT last night for a response. But its general secretary, Mick Lynch, previously said: “Until the government gives the rail industry a mandate to come to a negotiated deal on job security, pay and working conditions, our campaign will continue.”