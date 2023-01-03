Rail passengers are told to brace for ‘Tragic Thursday’ tomorrow, with only 10% of services running

Train drivers may be offered an extra £2,000 a year as part of a new wage boost to end the chaos of winter strikes as Britain braces to weather one of the largest ever rail strikes tomorrow, with just one on ten current services.

Most unions are expected to reject the new package, worth four per cent over two years for drivers with an average salary of £59,000.

Railway companies, however, hope that if one of the largest unions – Aslef – can be convinced to accept the revised wage offer, it could put pressure on RMT leader Mick Lynch to agree on a compromise, The Sun reports.

The offer can be formally presented to Aslef early next week.

In what has been dubbed “Tragic Thursday,” some 12,500 train drivers from 15 companies will strike tomorrow, continuing the New Year’s disruption.

21,000 Aslef workers will walk out tomorrow on what has been dubbed 'Tragic Thursday' in a massive strike – with less than ten percent of train services running

Some 40,000 RMT rail workers were out of work yesterday due to the first of two 48-hour strikes this week.

Only one in 10 train services run on ‘Tragic Thursday’, forcing commuters to endure the worst strike day in a working week in decades.

Tomorrow’s strike is compounded by the strike of 21,000 workers from Aslef, on top of the RMT’s continued strike action on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday this week – with few drivers expected to cross picket lines.

Insiders say it is the biggest disruption to commuters since the days of British Rail, The Telegraph reports.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper urged union leaders that there is “no bottomless pit of taxpayers’ money.”

He said: ‘Taxpayers have invested huge amounts in the rail industry in recent years as it was hit by a huge impact from the pandemic when people were not travelling.

“I think you have to have an offer that is both fair to the people who work in the industry, but also fair to the taxpayer footing the bill.”

The Center for Economics and Business Research says strikes this week will cost the economy £330m, bringing the total cost of industrial action since July last year to £1.3bn.

Network Rail is said to have a skeleton team of signal workers on strike days, enabling one in five services to work during RMT’s previous strike days.

But with significantly fewer contingencies available, schedules appear to be reduced even further. There will be no rail services to the South West of England beyond Plymouth, while Scottish journeys will stop 18 miles north of Edinburgh.

Among the stations expected to remain without services this week are Aberdeen, Penzance and Gloucester.

Travelers have been warned not to travel by train in the first week of 2023.

Mr Lynch yesterday raised the prospect of strikes dragging on until May, when the RMT’s current strike mandate expires, as 40,000 of its members walked out on the first of two 48-hour strikes this week.

But he also said a deal was possible within ‘the next few days’, while Network Rail’s chief negotiator said an agreement may be ‘within reach’.

New details emerged showing that the offer on the table is worth 14 per cent over two years for Mr Lynch’s lower paid members – 2.5 per cent a year higher than what has been offered to most nurses.

Asle’s mandate lasts until the end of June, meaning rail strikes will almost certainly drag on until then, even if individual RMT disputes are resolved.

A source close to the negotiations said: “Ministers are ready to argue with Aslef.”

It came as business leaders yesterday lashed out at the RMT for turning city centers into “ghost towns” on the day workers were due to return after the holiday season.

Many opted to work from home instead, another blow to businesses that suffered from reduced footfall during the RMT’s pre-Christmas strikes.

Figures yesterday showed passenger numbers at 20 major stations operated by Network Rail, such as London Waterloo, Manchester Piccadilly and Birmingham New Street, were the lowest on a Tuesday for five weeks.

Ministers are preparing for a war with the drivers’ union, meaning railway strikes could drag on until summer 2022 in London)

UK Hospitality CEO Kate Nicholls said the strike has cost the industry £2.5bn since June.

The January strikes are in full force on the calendar pages of several unions this month

Only 131,613 people passed between 5 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., compared to 141,737 on Dec. 27, when the RMT hit in the morning.

Richard Burge, CEO of the London Chamber of Commerce, told the BBC: ‘Businesses – particularly retail, but also the hospitality industry – will not get the customers they need in the first week of the year after a pretty dismal end from last year. .’

RMT workers rejected the latest 9 percent wage increase over two years in a referendum.

But Network Rail claims the union advised members to reject it and gave them false grounds for doing so.

For example, union leaders told members they will be forced into new contracts that lower overtime rates and make them worse off. But the contracts would only apply to new starters, with existing staff given the choice of whether or not to transfer.

The new contracts would be worth even more in the long run as they increase base pay and pension benefits.

An insider added: “The other ‘misunderstanding’ is the graded nature of the deal. The RMT presented it in the referendum as an outright 9 percent over two years. It’s not. It’s worth up to 14 percent to the lower paid and worth over 10 percent to the majority of our maintenance staff.”

Mr Lynch told Sky News: ‘The Network Rail offer has been rejected by our members because of the terms and conditions attached to it…there needs to be an improvement in pay and an agreement on our terms and job security. That is all achievable in the coming days.’

Transportation Secretary Mark Harper urged unions to “get off the picket line and get back around the negotiating table.”

Speaking to Sky News, he added: ‘The unions decided they wanted to strike this week, which is very useless, hurts the rail industry and harms the interests of the people who work in it.