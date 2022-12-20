Rail militants are losing support for strike action but backing for medics holds firm, poll suggests

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Support for rail strikes is waning, but nurses are winning the battle for public opinion, a poll shows.

The latest YouGov poll found that more people oppose the rail strikes than support them, with 49 percent to 43 percent. In September, more people supported the strikes than opposed them.

A majority of the public is also against border guard strikes, with 43 percent against and 40 percent in favour.

Support for rail strikes is waning, but nurses are winning the battle for public opinion, a poll shows

But two-thirds of Britons (66 per cent) support the recent nurses’ strikes, compared to 28 per cent against.

Support rises to almost nine in ten (87 per cent) for those who voted Labor in the 2019 election. A slim majority of Tory voters also support the nurses (49 percent to 47 percent). About six in ten Britons support strikes by ambulance workers (63 percent) and strikes by firefighters (58 percent).

The public is more divided between other sectors such as postal workers (49 percent support to 43 percent against), teachers (50 percent to 41 percent), road workers (41 percent to 41 percent) and bus drivers (46 percent to 42 percent).

The latest YouGov poll found that more people oppose the rail strikes than support them, with 49 percent to 43 percent. In September, more people supported the strikes than opposed them

The poll suggests union leaders representing health workers are also winning the argument over who is to blame.

Fifty-six percent said ministers were responsible for the nurses’ strike, compared to 19 percent who said it was the unions. For ambulance personnel, this was 54 percent and 18 percent respectively.

In railway strikes, however, 27 per cent said ministers were to blame, compared to 32 per cent who pointed to union barons such as Mick Lynch of the RMT railway union.

YouGov surveyed 1,758 adults between Dec. 16 and Dec. 19.