Mourners stranded overnight after visiting the Queen’s coffin have slept on empty ‘welfare’ trains in central London after missing the last service residence.

The empty carriages are kept at a number of stations especially for helpless benefactors after visits to the Palace of Westminster, where the monarch lies in state until the morning of her funeral on Monday.

It is estimated that the number of people who will make the journey could reach more than 350,000, with a five-mile line at night, while mourners waited up to nine hours to pay their respects.

But sources at Network Rail said: The times that the empty trains should not be relied upon, while also refusing to reveal the location of the empty trains.

Obviously Charing Cross, Euston, King’s Cross, Liverpool Street, Paddington and Victoria were used by some passengers waiting for the first morning service.

The last services on several lines leave central London at approximately 1am, compared to normal midnight.

A Network Rail message at London Waterloo station is shown last week in tribute to the Queen

People queuing at Tower Bridge to enter Westminster Hall to pay their last respects to the Queen

Operators have also been working to roll out more services to meet increased demand ahead of the state funeral – with a 50 percent increase in capacity on some lines

Southeast is a network that plans to operate 24-hour shifts this week. Most lines normally stop running shortly after midnight and don’t start again until 5am-5:30am.

These night services are a one-way street that takes passengers from London to the home countries.

Mourners traveling to the capital by train are urged to stay for lunch to avoid overcrowding.

There are fears that a ‘mass exodus on New Year’s Eve’ after the funeral procession leaves Westminster Monday will cause severe congestion at underground and mainline stations, a rail industry source said.

People visiting the city on Monday to pay their respects to the Queen should “have a picnic, spend time in London, raise a glass to Her Majesty and continue to watch live travel information,” the source added.

There will be a full schedule on weekdays, with approximately 250 additional services, including some night trains.

Transport for London (TfL) said most underground lines will remain open for an additional hour the night after the funeral to ensure people can “travel safely through the capital.”

The rail industry is confident that there will be enough capacity to handle the number of passengers, especially as there will be few commuters as Monday is a public holiday.