Raiders WR Adams apologizes for shoving stadium worker after loss to Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams apologized to a stadium employee after pushing him to the ground while walking toward the tunnel following his team’s 30-29 loss to host Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

“I want to apologize… there was a man who ran off the field,” Adams told reporters. “He jumped in front of me and came off the field and I bumped into him and pushed him a little bit and he landed on the ground. So I wanted to say sorry to him for that because that was just frustration mixed with him literally just in front run me out.

“I shouldn’t have reacted that way, but that’s how I reacted in the first place. That’s why I want to apologize to him for that.”

Adams pushed the man and then walked through the tunnel. A guard helped the worker to get up.

Adams, acquired in a blockbuster off-season deal with the Green Bay Packers, had two touchdown receptions and 124 receiving yards for the game, but the Raiders lost a 17-0 lead against their division rival.

On the Raiders’ final offensive play, a gamble of four and one, Adams collided with teammate Hunter Renfrow on a pass that fell incomplete.

