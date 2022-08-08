Raiders’ Ricky Stuart could’ve copied his ‘weak-gutted dog’ insult to Penrith star from Chopper Read

Raiders coach Ricky Stuart’s bizarre “weak gutted dog” left many scratching their heads, but a surprising source of origin for the phrase has been discovered: the infamous stand-over man Chopper Read’s best-selling autobiographies.

Stuart’s spray was aimed at Panthers star Jaeman Salmon after Canberra’s 20-point defeat in one of the most explosive post-game press conferences ever seen.

Many fans and pundits took to social media to wonder where on earth he got the insult.

The response was as bizarre as the insult itself, with the term “feeble-minded” popping up several times in Read’s many autobiographies describing his colorful life as a convicted criminal and gang member.

In “From the Inside: Chopper 1,” Read refers to the mainstream criminal population in a prison as “weak-gutted mice with no sense of personal honor and courage.”

In another passage in the same book, he refers to murderer and mobster Barry Quinn as a “weakly upset thing.”

Similarly, he described the infamous hit man “Mr Rentakill” Chris Flannery as a “weak bastard” in “Hits and Memories: Chopper 2.”

Read also described drug lord Jason Moran, who was famously portrayed in the TV series Underbelly, as a “feeble-minded thing” who was a “coward and sadist.”

Stuart’s slur on Salmon was in response to his appearing to kick Raider Tom Starling in the groin while trying to get up after being tackled.

Commentator Phil Gould said Stuart’s comments were completely unjustified, noting that accidental kicks like Salmon’s are common in the NRL.

‘That is not an uncommon phenomenon. His foot was caught between his legs as they stood up and he was trying to get his foot out of there,” he told Fox League.

Salmon’s agent Sam Ayoub said his client was “shocked” by Stuart’s comments and praised his personal growth over the years.

“He’s a really good boy and everyone who knows him has love and respect for him,” Ayoub . said News Corp.

Stuart’s comments stemmed from an incident between his son and Salmon during a junior rugby league game 12 years ago – a remarkably long grudge against a coach who has already amassed around $130,000 in fines over his career.

The NRL will pronounce their sentence for the unprecedented spray by Wednesday at the latest, with an unprecedented suspension reportedly an option.

Stuart initially refused to back down from the comments, but on Sunday morning he made a U-turn, saying he was “really sorry” that his “emotions had gotten the better of me.”