Raiders receiver Davante Adams SHOVES photographer in anger after Monday Night Football loss

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

After an embarrassing moment to end the game, Raider’s wide receiver Davante Adams angrily shoved a photographer after his team lost 30-29 on Monday Night Football to the Kansas City Chiefs.

During his team’s last play—and last chance to take the lead—Adams and fellow receiver Hunter Renfrow ran into each other, tumbled to the ground and failed to catch QB Derek Carr’s pass.

Raiders sideline cameras caught Adams throwing his helmet to the ground in frustration immediately after the game, just as Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes knelt to play out the last remaining second of the game.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) was seen pushing a cameraman after he lost on Monday

Adams finished the night with three catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the loss

As he walked off the field, a man with what looked like a TV camera stand walked in front of Adams. The receiver pushed the man – who fell to the ground – before walking through the tunnel.

The wide receiver has since apologized to the cameraman, according to ESPN.

“That was just frustration mixed with him literally running in front of me,” Adams told reporters after the game. “I shouldn’t have reacted that way.”

Adams helped his team tremendously on Monday night by scoring the opening touchdown of the game early in the first quarter. He finished the game with two touchdowns and 124 yards on just three catches.

Adams helped his team tremendously on Monday night by scoring the opening touchdown of the game

The Raiders trailed 30-23 when Adams caught his second touchdown of the evening on a 48-yard pass. However, when given the chance to tie the game by an extra point or win the game with a two-point conversion, the Raiders under new head coach Josh McDaniels opted to go for two.

A transfer to Josh Jacobs was stopped just before the goal line, leaving the Raiders a point behind with 4:27 left in the game.

The team forced the Chiefs to kick the ball with 2:36 left in the game. After nine games, the Raiders couldn’t get within range of the field goal and couldn’t move further into the field.

Kansas City won thanks to a great night for tight end Travis Kelce, who caught seven passes, including four touchdowns.