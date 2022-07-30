Raiders forward Joseph Tapine SIN-BINNED for throwing a punch when he was cannonball tackle victim

Canberra Raiders forward Joseph Tapine was lucky that his season didn’t end immediately after falling victim to a shocking cannonball outfit – only to be thrown into sin against the Titans.

In ridiculous scenes at the Cbus Super Stadium, the Kiwi international hated the dangerous third man in an attempt by Gold Coast hooker Aaron Booth — and punched him in retaliation.

Incredibly, referee Ben Cummins then sent a stunned Tapine for a ten-minute period into the first half.

In March, Fox Sports commentator Mick Ennis called on the NRL to take a crackdown on cannonball tackles.

Raiders forward Joseph Tapine (pictured center) was lucky his season didn’t end after falling victim to a shocking cannonball tackle in the first half – only to be convicted of fighting the Titans

Joseph Tapine (pictured top) returned in the second half as Canberra beat the Gold Coast 36-24 to keep their top eight hopes alive

Ennis was adamant that the NRL has a duty of care to all players and wants the dangerous tackle to be banned.

“We have to get those tackles out of the game. They’re just really, really ugly and it’s going to really hurt someone,” he said at the time.

“We can’t keep playing the dice, we can’t wait for someone to get an ACL (knee injury) and then ban it.

“So much weight gets into an area of ​​the body that’s unprotected, that’s the dangerous thing.

‘The NRL must be stronger, because there must be a duty of care, because someone is going to be injured.’

Canberra have now won three games at the trot and next host Penrith at the GIO Stadium on August 6 (pictured, Raiders winger Nick Cotric celebrates a try)

Backrower Hudson Young (right) once again stood out for the Raiders in their hard-fought win

Canberra rose to ninth on the NRL ladder after beating Gold Coast 36-24.

Ricky Stuart’s men won three games at the trot and then host the Panthers at GIO Stadium on August 6.

Penrith will be keyless Jarome Luai (injured) and Nathan Cleary (suspended).