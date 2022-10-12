Raiders’ Davante Adams charged with assault for shoving photographer

Las Vegas Raiders recipient Davante Adams has been charged with assault for pushing a photographer to the ground as he left the field after a loss in Kansas City.

Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground as he ran off the field after the Raiders lost 30-29 to the Chiefs Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium. Police called it a “deliberate, overt act” that caused whiplash, headache and a possible minor concussion.

The charges were filed in Kansas City’s municipal court on Wednesday morning.

Adams apologized in his post-match comments to the media and later on Twitter.

“He jumped in front of me when he came off the field. I pushed him a little bit. He landed on the ground,” Adams said after the game. “I want to apologize to him for that. That was just frustration mixed with him really just running ahead of me.

“I shouldn’t have reacted that way, but that’s how I reacted. I want to apologize to him for that.”

The NFL is also investigating Adams’ actions. A person familiar with the trial told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Adams could face a possible penalty, including a fine or suspension.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said on Tuesday that he supports Adams and will cooperate with any investigation.

Adams had three catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the game. He has 29 catches for 414 yards and five TDs so far in his first season with the Raiders.