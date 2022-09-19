Rahul: ‘No one is perfect; strike rate is something I am working at’

KL Rahul is working on his strike rate but also feels that his opponents may not be the best informed.

“See, [it’s] obviously something that all players are working towards,” Rahul said on the eve of the first T20I against Australia, the penultimate series for India before they go to the T20 World Cup. “No one is perfect. Nobody in that locker room is perfect. Everyone is working towards something. Everyone has a specific role to play. It is clear that the strike rates are taken on an overall basis. You can never tell when that batsman has played at a particular strike rate, whether it was important for him to play at 200 strike rate or whether the team could have still won by playing at 100-120 strike rate. So these are the things that not everyone analyzes. Or if you look at it, it looks slow.

“Yes, that’s something I’m working on. Obviously, the roles that have been defined for each player in the last 10-12 months have been very clear. And the player understands what’s expected of him and the player is working Obviously, I’m just working on how to improve myself as an opening batter and see how I can have the most impact on my team when I go out to play in the middle.”

Strike rate has been a dartboard on Rahul’s back ever since he said strike rates when taken out of context were overrated. It’s natural to expect him to be a little defensive about it. When asked about the criticism he has faced, he asked the reporter to be specific, suggesting he felt the criticism was unfair. But within the team, the management group has thrown its weight behind Rahul, saying he would play in the World Cup and he would open.

“When he [the other reporter] asked about criticism, that’s why I asked what special,” Rahul said of constant criticism from outside and unequivocal support from within the team. “Because we keep getting criticized for many things. But the most important thing for the player in the dressing room is what his captain, what his coach and what his players think of him.

“And only we know what role is expected of each person. Everyone is trying to do their best and not every time a player will succeed. And that’s the kind of environment we’ve created that the players are not afraid to play, or players are not afraid to make mistakes. That’s what we do. We work the hardest for this, right? Everyone can criticize, but we criticize ourselves more than any of you do. For us, it’s we have dreamed of doing. We represent our country. We want to win games, we want to win the World Cup, all that is our thoughts. And when we don’t do well, it hurts us the most.

“It’s T20 cricket and the more you play and the more the game has evolved, whether you’re batting first or batting second, any phase of the game, you’ve got to be aggressive. You’ve got to be in that mindset where you’re looking to hit boundaries” KL Rahul

“For us, it’s what goes on in our team that’s most important. We’ve had a manager, we’ve had a coach, we’ve had a support staff that encourages players, appreciates players, not just when they do it good, but also when they’re going through a tough time. Which is what a player wants to see. Which is what any person in any field wants to see. That little bit of support, that little bit of care when somebody’s down, when somebody hasn’t had a great game. That’s what I got, that’s what everybody on the team gets. That’s exactly where we want to be as a team. And that’s exactly where we are. That’s something , we’re trying to build on Individuals will make mistakes and learn from them when the environment is such that you’re given the support and freedom to go out there and be yourself and express yourself.”

The strike debate doesn’t come up often when chasing, but when batting first, when teams can leave, runs out the middle. Especially in conditions where it becomes easier to beat second. Rahul was asked how he approached batting first.

“It’s T20 cricket and the more you play and the more the game has evolved, whether you’re batting first or batting second, any phase of the game, you’ve got to be aggressive. You’ve got to be in that mindset where you’re looking to hit boundaries” said Rahul. “It’s the same with me when I go to open the batting. When you bat first, you want to give yourself three or four balls to understand how the pitch behaves. And then try to see how you can set bowlers under pressure, how to exploit the power play, get your teams off to a good start.

“It’s things that go through your mind, you talk to your partner, you help each other. You discuss the course, what are the shots you can play, what are the areas you can target, those are some things that you talk to each other and you come up with a plan.”