Raheem Sterling will return to England’s World Cup base in Qatar on Friday

Raheem Sterling is expected to rejoin the England squad on Friday, 24 hours before they face France in the World Cup quarter-final.

The 27-year-old left Doha for the Three Lions’ 3-0 victory over Senegal after reports of a break-in at his home in Surrey.

As Sportsmail reported this morning, the FA had been instructed to investigate the logistics of a return shipment.

Thieves broke into the £6 million gated home of the father of three in Surrey on Saturday night

Paige, Raheem Sterling’s partner, and their three children were not home at the time of the raid

And in a brief statement, they have now confirmed Sterling’s plans. The statement read: ‘Raheem Sterling will return to England’s World Cup base in Qatar.

“The Chelsea striker has temporarily left to settle a family matter, but is expected to rejoin the squad in Al Wakrah on Friday ahead of the quarter-final with France.”

Sterling will have missed large parts of the vital preparation and it is very unlikely that he will start on Saturday night.

Private security patrols the estate in Surrey (photo taken Monday morning)

Harry Maguire (pictured) has expressed solidarity with compatriot Sterling following a burglary at the player’s estate in Surrey

However, he will provide an additional option, especially if England progress to the semi-finals and possibly beyond.

Shortly after it was announced that Sterling would be leaving on Sunday evening, Sterling’s spokesman said armed robbers had entered his property while his family was home and that he was, understandably, eager to return.

However, police later said the theft of jewelery and watches had been discovered when the family returned from Qatar, adding that they had not received any reports of armed intruders.

Surrey Police said on Wednesday morning they had arrested two men on suspicion of burglary following reports of suspicious activity in Oxshott and were working to determine whether the arrests were linked to the break-in at Sterling’s home, which is nearby.

Sterling is one of dozens of top footballers who have been targeted by thieves

The men were suspiciously spotted in a garden on Tuesday evening with a helicopter and a dog unit deployed.

A short time later, police issued a new statement saying they did not believe there was a connection.

They continue to investigate the reported burglary at Sterling’s home and have yet to make any arrests.

A spokesman added: “Officers are investigating the circumstances and the investigation is ongoing.”