Raheem Sterling is relishing his return to London after joining Chelsea

Raheem Sterling says he’s looking forward to ‘hitting the goals’ for Chelsea – and then grabbing at his mum for Sunday lunch.

The new kid who raised £47.5 million in London said during the club’s US tour that he was now mature enough to ensure the capital didn’t become a distraction and promised to win trophies at Stamford Bridge following his move. from Manchester City.

“Every time I come back to London it’s a surreal feeling,” said the 27-year-old former Liverpool winger. “When I first went up north, I never really came down much — my family always came up so I could focus on my work. Sometimes London can be a distraction. But I’m old enough now, mature enough.

Raheem Sterling enjoys returning to London after signing with Chelsea this summer

Sterling says he won’t be distracted by living in London and can spend more time with his family

“For my children and family, it will be a great opportunity for us to spend more quality time with my mother and their grandmother and be closer together. You know how it is. You score or you win a game, go to mommy and eat dinner on Sunday, and then resurface. It’s cute.’

Sterling believes he has joined a team with a top manager who can challenge despite finishing third last season. “The club already has that winning mentality, but it’s about continuing to do that every year and winning more and more trophies and building on previous seasons – and that’s what top managers like Thomas (Tuchel) do. It’s not winning one year and resting the next. It’s again and again and again. That’s why it’s exciting to be here. It is a challenge to win more trophies.”

The winger described Thomas Tuchel as a ‘top’ manager and praised his winning mentality

The 27-year-old is grateful for the support he has received since making the move to Chelsea

Sterling was infamously racially abused at Stamford Bridge in December 2018 by a Chelsea supporter – who subsequently received a lifelong suspension – at Stamford Bridge.

“I would like to thank you for your warm welcome,” he explained when asked if he had a message for the fans. “It’s an exciting time for me. I know how much more I have to offer. I still feel within myself that there is one more step that I will fight for and this is the perfect platform for me to do that. hopefully… not hopefully, I can personally do that for many years to come on the Bridge, shooting them in goals. It’s that simple.’

Sterling added that his decision to come to Chelsea was a quick one. “It’s something I don’t want to get into too much of, but the conversation I had with the manager wasn’t the longest in the world,” he said. “You can see how sincere he was and how much he wanted me here. That made me feel… it hit the nail on the head and gave me the assurance that this is where I want to be.” And he’s looking forward to what’s to come.

Sterling has a good relationship with Mason Mount from their time in the England line-up

“First of all, what makes me excited about coming to Chelsea is to see that you’ve been in four or five finals in the last two years, the progress we’ve made in winning the Champions League and are now looking for a challenge for the Premier League,” he said.

“It’s something that intrigued me when I was talking to the club. Given the direction Chelsea is going, it’s something I’ve really looked into and it’s a place where I can really come into my own. I think this is the perfect platform for me.” Sterling joins a side with some team-mates from England – and he revealed they had already helped him settle in.

“I know some guys from the national team, Mase (Mason Mount), Chilly (Ben Chilwell), just to name a few,” he said. “I already have a good relationship with Callum (Hudson-Odoi). Of course, when you play against each other, you always talk to players on match day and it’s always been a group that, even if it was a tackle, felt good. They have welcomed me very well and I already feel at home.’