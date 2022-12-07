Raheem Sterling could rejoin England’s World Cup camp in Qatar as early as FRIDAY

<!–

Raheem Sterling is considering rejoining the English camp after flying home to attend a burglary at his home in Surrey.

It is clear that Sterling was considering the possibility of returning to England’s base at Al Wakrah last night and could be back on Friday – just 24 hours before their quarter-final against France.

There is some optimism that the FA could come up with an update on Thursday.

Sterling (pictured right) with girlfriend Paige Milian (center) and his three children

The attacker is said to have been ‘shocked’ by the robbery and decided to return home to comfort his concerned family.

But there is hope that Sterling will return to Qatar in hopes of playing a part in England’s do-or-die clash against the reigning world champions, although his chances of a meaningful role are diminishing after the player spent Wednesday night in London.

Sterling is also unlikely to start against the French, given the physical and emotional strain on his body after the ordeal.

Likewise, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford are all in great form and would probably start ahead of Sterling as they are here in Doha all week.

Sterling was adamant that he would not consider returning to the World Cup until he could be sure his family was safe after talks with police.

A statement is expected on Thursday morning about the plans of the Chelsea attacker, who returned home from Qatar on Sunday evening after a break-in at the family home.

However, Sports mail understands that Sterling is not expected to be at training on Thursday afternoon. Should he decide to rejoin his Three Lions teammates tomorrow or Friday, he has missed large parts of essential preparation for Saturday’s showdown in Doha.

Gareth Southgate previously said he would not pressure Sterling to rejoin the squad

Sterling flew home before England won 3-0 against Senegal. At the time, his spokesman said armed robbers had entered the property while his family was home and he was understandably anxious to return. However, police later said the theft of jewelery and watches had been discovered when the family returned from Qatar, adding that they had not received any reports of armed intruders.

In another day of uncertainty, Surrey Police said on Wednesday morning they had arrested two men on suspicion of burglary after reports of suspicious activity in Oxshott and were working to establish whether those arrested were linked to the burglary at Sterling’s home , which is nearby. . The men were suspiciously spotted in a garden on Tuesday evening with a helicopter and a dog unit deployed.

A short time later, police issued a new statement saying they did not believe there was a connection.

A statement said: ‘Two men were arrested last night (6 December) on suspicion of attempted burglary in the Oxshott area. They are currently in custody.

‘Following reports of suspicious activities around 6:40 p.m., a number of resources were deployed, including the dog unit and the police helicopter. Our colleagues from the British Transport Police also provided assistance.

“At this time, these arrests are not linked to an ongoing investigation into a burglary that received significant media coverage over the weekend. That separate investigation is still ongoing and as of Wednesday 7 December 12:00 no arrests have been made in connection with it.’

A spokesman added: “Officers are investigating the circumstances and the investigation is ongoing.”

The football association again declined to comment on the situation, although some clarification is expected on Thursday. The door is thought to remain open for the player, but the clock is ticking.

Should England triumph against the French, Sterling could play a part in the semi-finals and final or third place in the play-offs.