Raheem Sterling comes out swinging and vows to rescue Gareth Southgate in his hour of need

Raheem Sterling is not prepared to let Gareth Southgate take all the balls.

“It’s not Gareth’s job to take the blame,” Sterling said yesterday. ‘We have players who can also take responsibility and it starts with these performances’.

Sterling speaks from a position of knowledge. He has been exactly where Southgate is at the moment – in the eye of the storm, receiving abuse from his own supporters while representing England.

Raheem Sterling has been quick to jump to the defense of deficit boss Gareth Southgat

“I remember coming up with the national team, there was a period when I first came into the squad, it was really fun – and there was a period when I actually dreaded coming,” Sterling recalled.

‘My mentality was, ok whatever, good or bad. I needed to just focus on myself and not listen to what the outside world was saying. It has certainly been something that has set me in good stead. Not only here with the national team, but also away from football, to keep your head and focus and not listen to the noise.

‘It’s a message that can go with the squad here over the next few months. We know there will be noise and we really need to block it out if we’re going to do well at the World Cup.’

Chelsea striker Sterling has a very close relationship with England’s coach

It’s no surprise that the Chelsea star came out swinging at his international manager on Sunday.

The pair share a close relationship. When things didn’t go so well for Sterling under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City last season, Southgate was always there – ready to lend an ear and offer support.

Sterling won’t forget that. But what he cannot do is camouflage England’s woeful form: no wins in five games, no goals in open play for 450 minutes.

As much as Sterling tries to defend his boss, he knows he can’t stop the criticism.

Sterling was unable to help England to a positive result against Italy as they fell to a 1-0 defeat

“Of course it’s not nice to see any of your colleagues or managers being criticized,” the forward said. “But we know what it is to play at this level and I think he knows what it is to do at this level, to be an English coach.”

‘We know exactly what it comes with. It could be one or two results and that whole narrative could change. This is not something we are surprised by. We are expected to win. We are expected to produce good football and I think over the last few months it has not been up to that level.

‘I think he understands that. I don’t think it’s something he feels threatened by. I think he’s up for the challenge of trying to do it right. We have a chance for that against Germany and of course at the World Cup.

‘I understand why people are panicking with the World Cup so close and the results not going the way we wanted and they would like, I understand that. But from the team’s perspective, there are of course many things that come into play. It is not to make excuses – we take responsibility, knowing that the results have not been right and that we have to put it right.’

If England are to right the wrongs of a miserable four-month spell, Sterling will continue to be crucial.

Sterling is one of only a few genuine world-class talents in the England squad, and remains an integral part of Southgate’s plans.

Right now, Southgate needs Sterling more than ever. Judging by the player’s comments on Sunday, the England squad are ready to come to their manager’s rescue in his time of need.

‘There are things we talk about and the most important thing that comes out of these messages is the performances.

Sterling played a starring role for the Three Lions as they reached the final of Euro 2020

– The manager can play the system he wants, but when we go on the pitch, we have to have the mentality that we are not only on the pitch to be on the pitch, but we have to have that winning mentality.

‘That’s the message over the last few days when the boys have been talking – it’s about getting more out of each other, pushing each other, taking criticism.

‘If someone doesn’t do something right, then we have to push each other to try and get the best for the team.’

Asked if the players need to be brutally honest with each other, Sterling replied: ‘Yes, that’s where we are.

‘I don’t think it’s about fighting or doing anything stupid like that. On the pitch, if something isn’t right and someone isn’t doing what they should, we have a lot of players who are vocal.’