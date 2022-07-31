WhatsNew2Day
Raheem Sterling and Declan Rice lead praise for Ella Toone’s ‘magical’ chip in Women’s Euro final

Sports
‘Composure 10/10…what a finish’: Raheem Sterling and Declan Rice lead the praise for Ella Toone’s ‘magic’ chip to give England the lead in the women’s Euro final against Germany

  • Declan Rice and Raheem Sterling sparked the reaction to Ella Toone’s fine workmanship
  • Toone’s magic chip gave England the lead in the Euro final for women on Sunday
  • Manchester United star ran to Keira Walsh’s pass and lobbed the keeper

Raheem Sterling and Declan Rice have joined fans in greeting Ella Toone’s ‘magic’ opener for England in the women’s Euro final against Germany.

Toone, star of Manchester United, ran for Keira Walsh’s fantastic through ball, before brilliantly chopping goalkeeper Merle Frohms to give the Lionesses the lead for nearly 90,000 at Wembley.

English men’s star Rice, TV presenter Gary Lineker and pundit Chris Kamara quickly took to social media to praise Toone for her inspired efforts.

West Ham’s Rice simply tweeted, “What a pass. What a finish,” as international teammate Sterling said: “Composure 10/10 @ellatoone99.”

Match of the Day host Lineker added: “Woah. What a finish from @ellatoone99. Beautifully done,” with three clapping emojis.

Kamara posted: ‘Ella Toone what a finish, what a goal’, with several festive emojis.

One fan said: ‘What a finish that is for 90,000 in a big championship final. Ella Toone bows.’

A second continued, “My word, Ella Toone.”

Another added: ‘Ella Toone, that’s so damn cold. A FINISH.’

A fourth account said: ‘The ball bounces, you have the defender right on your shoulder and you make that chip. Ella Toone, absolutely freezing.’

Another posted: ‘WOW. WE ARE IN THE PRESENCE OF GREATNESS. ELLA TOONE!!!!!!’

While one fan tweeted: ‘How do you have the composure to chip the keeper there? Ella Toone is special. #WEuro2022End #WEURO2022’



