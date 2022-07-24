Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello, 58, tackled by his OWN security

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello was in for a surprise when he was accidentally tackled by a security guard after a fan stormed the stage at the band’s concert in Toronto over the weekend.

When a fan stormed onto the stage during the band’s classic anti-police hit “Killing in the Name,” one of the Scotiabank Arena guards chasing the stage coach accidentally collided with Morello, knocking the musician off the stage. fell.

Vocalist Zack de la Rocha, once he realized what had happened to his bandmate, the show stopped when the guitarist was helped back on his feet.

The band kept going – “Killing in the Name” was the closing song of their set – and the Toronto crowd cheered.

The left-wing political rock band, who are touring with Run the Jewels for the first time in 11 years this summer, have now had multiple physical incidents during their reunion tour.

During a stop in Chicago during the tour, singer Zack de la Rocha appeared to injure his leg and has been performing sitting ever since.

The iconic rock group announced in November 2019 that they would be reuniting for a world tour in 2020 – but were forced to change their plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Morello had his own misfortune, all starting with a fan storming onto the stage during the band’s classic anti-police hit “Killing in the Name.”

One of the guards at the Scotiabank Arena was apparently chasing the stage stormer when he punched Morello, who fell down as the band jammed

Finally, singer Zack de la Rocha stopped the show for a while to check on his guitarist while he was helped back on his feet

Rage Against the Machine – consisting of Tim Commerford, Zack de la Rocha, Tom Morello and Brad Wilk – last performed regularly together in 2011, and have not released an album since ‘Renegades’ in 2000.

The album contains covers of songs by artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones, Cypress Hill and Devo.

Founded in 1991, the group has a long history of anti-authoritarian political activism.

On their current tour, the band has consistently protested the Supreme Court’s decision to rule Roe vs. Wade and denounce Canada’s treatment of the indigenous community at a show in Quebec.

Over the decades, the band as a whole and their individual members, Tim Commerford, Zack de la Rocha, Brad Wilk and Tom Morello have used their songs and platforms to make political statements.

The group broke up around 2000, but reunited in 2007 to headline the last day of Coachella as a statement against the state of the country headed by President George W. Bush.

Prior to the 2016 election, the band formed a sort of “supergroup” with members of Public Enemy and Cypress Hill called Prophets of Rage.