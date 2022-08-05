Rafael Nadal’s US Open preparations take a knock as he is forced to withdraw from Montreal Open
Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the upcoming Montreal Open due to his abdominal injury.
The Spaniard sustained the injury during Wimbledon and had to withdraw from his semi-final against Nick Kyrgios.
He’s not healed enough to play in Canada next week, so the 36-year-old is taking extra time to recover before the US Open later this month.
Nadal said in a statement on the tournament’s official website: “I’ve been practicing without serving for a while and started serving four days ago.
‘Everything went well. But yesterday, after my normal exercise, I felt a slight burden on my stomach and today it was still there.
“After talking to my doctor, we prefer to do it conservatively and give (it) a few more days before we start competing. I want to thank Eugene (Lapierre), the Tournament Director and his entire team for understanding and supporting me and this decision.
“I am very sad that I will not be able to travel to Montreal in the end. It’s a tournament I’ve won five times and I like to play there.’ He added.
Nadal(left) has won the tournament five times, most recently in 2019
“I really hope I can get back there and play in front of the great crowd there.”
Meanwhile, Andy Murray will play in the tournament after receiving a wildcard.
Murray, along with Alexis Galarneau, Vasek Pospisil and David Goffin, has received wildcards to participate in the Montreal Open.
The three-time champion is playing the event for the first time since winning in 2015.
