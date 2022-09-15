Rafael Nadal pens emotional tribute to Roger Federer after retirement news

Billie Jean King: ‘Roger Federer is a champion. He has the most complete game of his generation and conquered the hearts of sports fans around the world with an astonishing speed on the court and a powerful tennis spirit. He has had a historic career with memories that will live on forever.

Congratulations @rogerfederer. We wish you all the best during your journey.’

Judy Murray: ‘The end of a wonderful era’

ATP tour: ‘You changed the game’

Milos Raonic: “Roger, thank you for doing more for tennis than anyone else. Thanks to you, competitors and fans around the world can experience and enjoy it all over the world.

“Congratulations on your achievements and the people you continue to influence in and outside tennis.”

Petra Kvitova: ‘Roger – you’ve always been such a great inspiration to me. Your elegance, your grace, your beautiful playing. I have always held you in high esteem and would like to congratulate you on your amazing career. Tennis won’t be the same without you! Thank you’

Wimbledon: ‘Roger, where do we start? It was a privilege to witness your journey and watch you become a champion in every sense of the word.

“We will so miss the sight of you adorning our courts, but all we can say now is thank you, for the memories and joy you have given to so many.”

Carlos Alcarazo: Roger… (with a broken heart emoji)

Roger has been one of my idols and an inspiration! Thank you for everything you have done for our sport! I still want to play with you! Wish you all the luck in the world for what’s to come!

US open: Thank you, Roger

Juan Martin del Potro: ‘I LOVE YOU, Roger. Thank you for all you have done in tennis and with myself. The tennis world will never be the same without you.’

Roland Garros: An inspiration on and off the field. Thank you Roger

Rod Laver: Thanks for everything Roger. Bye. Rocket ship

Genie Bouchard: Roger (with three crying emojis)

Martina Navratilova: ‘What a sincere message, full of love, life, hope, passion and gratitude. That’s exactly how Roger played the game we love so much. Thank you, thank you, thank you, for all the magic!!! xoxoxo’

Jessica Pegula: Screaming when I listen to this. We love you Roger

Andy Roddick: Cheers Roger. Thanks for the shared memories my friend. It was an honor to share time/experiences on the most sacred grounds in our sport. Do not be a stranger….

Denis Shapovalov: A role model for me and so many others!! Thanks for everything Roger. It was a privilege to share the court with you!!