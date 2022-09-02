Rafael Nadal ends up with a bloody nose as he hits himself in the face with his racquet at US Open
Shocking moment tennis legend Rafael Nadal ends up with a nosebleed after hitting himself in the face with his racket at the US Open
- Nadal played Italian Fabio Fognini in the second round of the US Open
- A forehand shot went wrong and his racket bounced up and hit his face
- Nadal had to be treated for a cut on his nose but was able to continue
- He eventually beat the Italian to secure his place in the third round
Rafa Nadal’s US Open campaign remains on track despite a freak accident today that saw the Spanish champion punch himself in the face with his own tennis racket.
Leading 3-0 in the fourth set and two sets to one over Italian Fabio Fognini, Nadal received the shocking self-inflicted blow when a forehand went wrong.
Nadal bleeds from a cut on his nose after accidentally hitting himself with his own racket in his match against Italian Fabio Fognini at the US Open
His racket hit the acrylic hard court in Flushing Meadows and bounced off his face, leaving him dazed and bleeding from a cut on his nose.
Nadal had to lie down while being treated on the pitch and returned to action with a pink bandage over his nose.
The legendary player quickly recovered from the bizarre injury and stormed away from Fognini to take the fourth set 6-1 and claim his place in the third round.
The Spanish champion has 22 grand slam titles to his name, the most in history, with his most recent attempt at braving injuries, coming in straight sets to defeat Russian No. 1 Daniil Medvedev.
With Novak Djokovic banned from the US Open due to his vaccination status and veteran Roger Federer sidelined with an injury and no certainty of returning, Nadal has a chance to assert himself as the all-time best with a fifth US Open crown .