Rafael Nadal ends up with a bloody nose as he hits himself in the face with his racquet at US Open

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Rafa Nadal’s US Open campaign remains on track despite a freak accident today that saw the Spanish champion punch himself in the face with his own tennis racket.

Leading 3-0 in the fourth set and two sets to one over Italian Fabio Fognini, Nadal received the shocking self-inflicted blow when a forehand went wrong.

Rafael Nadal jogando agora pelo Aberto dos EUA, quarto set against Fabio Fognini. Conseguiu acertar o próprio nariz com uma raquetada, mas já estancaram o sangramento ea partida foi retomada. https://t.co/Egeg3iiH3l — Edu Cesar (Papo de Bola) (@papodebola) September 2, 2022

Nadal bleeds from a cut on his nose after accidentally hitting himself with his own racket in his match against Italian Fabio Fognini at the US Open

His racket hit the acrylic hard court in Flushing Meadows and bounced off his face, leaving him dazed and bleeding from a cut on his nose.

Nadal had to lie down while being treated on the pitch and returned to action with a pink bandage over his nose.

A very strange night. Nadal eventually went 3-0 in the fourth and punched himself in the face with the racket. Coach out. Cut across the nose. Is it Halloween? What a bizarre match. — Full dissident (@hbryant42) September 2, 2022

Hope Rafael Nadal is doing well. He just had a freak accident on the court where his racket hit the court and bounced off and bumped his nose. Nadal walked to the net bloody, then lay flat on his back. After being treated, he is awake. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) September 2, 2022

The legendary player quickly recovered from the bizarre injury and stormed away from Fognini to take the fourth set 6-1 and claim his place in the third round.

The Spanish champion has 22 grand slam titles to his name, the most in history, with his most recent attempt at braving injuries, coming in straight sets to defeat Russian No. 1 Daniil Medvedev.

With Novak Djokovic banned from the US Open due to his vaccination status and veteran Roger Federer sidelined with an injury and no certainty of returning, Nadal has a chance to assert himself as the all-time best with a fifth US Open crown .