Rafael Nadal can’t hold back the tears as rival Roger Federer bids an emotional farewell to tennis

Rafael Nadal broke down in tears for his great rival Roger Federer as the 20-time Grand Slam winner said goodbye to tennis.

The pair teamed up to take on Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe in the Laver Cup last night and the four players produced a match for the ages at the O2 Arena in London.

Team World duo Sock and Tiafoe proved pantomime villains with a 4-6 7-6 (2) 11-9 win at the 02, but it was still a celebration for the 41-year-old.

Rafael Nadal broke down in tears for his great rival Roger Federer as he said goodbye to tennis

The duo were captured crying as they sat next to each other after his last fight in London

Despite Federer’s last match ending in defeat, it was still a celebration for the 41-year-old

Federer and Nadal crying together at Federer’s retirement is a vaccine against rampant narcissism, vulgarity and indignity in public life. No one combined brilliance and grace quite like Federer. pic.twitter.com/YHjTIJmHgH — Christian Christensen (@ChrChristensen) 24 September 2022

Federer was brought to tears at the end of the match as he brought the curtains down on his illustrious career.

Not only did the Swiss maestro cry, his long-time rival Nadal also shed some tears as they enjoyed a long hug at the end of the match before he was given a final standing ovation by a sell-out crowd despite the clock being well . after midnight.

The duo was also caught crying as they sat next to each other while two-time BRIT Award winner Ellie Goulding performed.

Federer and Nadal enjoyed a long hug at the end of the match at the Laver Cup

Federer and playing partner Rafael Nadal were defeated by Jack Sock (left) and Frances Tiafoe

Four-time Grand Slam singles champion Jim Courier called the former world No. 1 over for the on-court interview after the match.

“We’ll get through this one way or another,” Federer said on court.

‘Look, it’s been a wonderful day. I told the guys I’m happy, I’m not sad. It feels great to be here and I enjoyed tying my shoes once again.

‘Everything was the last time. Funnily enough with all the games, being with the guys and having family and friends, I didn’t feel the stress as much, even though I felt like something was going to happen during the game. I’m so glad I came through and the fight was great. I couldn’t be happier.

Nadal and Federer played next to each other in his final match at the O2 Arena in London

“Of course I play with Rafa in the same team, with all the guys here, the legends, Rocket (Rod Laver), Stefan Edberg, thank you.

‘It feels like a party to me. I wanted to feel like that at the end and that’s exactly what I was hoping for, so thank you.

‘It’s been a perfect trip and I’d do it all over again…’

Federer had to fight back tears before thanking wife Mirka, who has seen him battle through a series of knee operations before finally conceding defeat in his quest to make a comeback last week.

He added: ‘Thank you all. I’ve had so many people cheer me on and you guys here tonight mean the world.

‘My wife has been so supportive… she could have stopped me a long, long time ago but she didn’t. She kept me going and allowed me to play, so thank you. She is fantastic.’