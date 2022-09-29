Rafael Nadal and his wife Mery Perello ‘are expecting a baby boy’

They are expecting their first child together after a 17-year romance.

And Rafael Nadal and his wife Mery Perello are reportedly expecting a son as Spanish magazine Hello! announced the gender of their baby on Thursday.

The publication first broke the news of Mery’s pregnancy in June, following weeks of speculation that Rafael’s childhood sweetheart was pregnant after wearing more loose-fitting clothes.

The Spanish tennis star, 36, then confirmed the news that his wife, 33, was pregnant at a press conference in Mallorca later the same week.

Now the magazine has claimed that Rafael and Mery know the sex of their baby and will be welcoming a baby boy together.

It has led to speculation that the couple could name their son Sebastia, Sebastian in English, as it is the name of Rafael’s father and great-grandfather.

There has been no official comment from Rafael or his wife, who had been together for 14 years before they tied the knot at a British-owned fortress in Mallorca in October 2019, about reports they are expecting a boy.

Former insurance worker Mery’s health has been at the center of the Spanish press in recent weeks, which has worsened after Nadal withdrew from the Laver Cup for “personal reasons” after helping the tennis world bid farewell to retiring star Roger Federer.

At the end of August, it emerged that she had been admitted to a private clinic in the Majorcan capital of Palma as she entered the 31st week of her pregnancy.

According to reports from the time, doctors had decided to check her as a precaution.

But Rafael’s sister Maribel Nadal said on Tuesday that Mery was doing “very well” as she left a ceremony in Madrid attended by Spain’s Queen Letizia, where she represented the Rafa Nadal Foundation.

It comes after Rafael announced his wife Mery is expecting their first child at a press conference in Mallorca in June following rumors of her pregnancy.

Rafael told reporters, “If all goes well, I’ll be a father.”

‘I’m not used to talking about my private life. We live quieter with a lower profile. I don’t expect my life to change much with it.’

According to the magazine, it was reported in Spanish tabloids earlier in June that Mery was pregnant with their first baby Hello!.

The beauty sported what looked like a baby bump under her swimsuit aboard the yacht where she and Nadal are enjoying a vacation.

There has been intense speculation that Rafael was expecting childhood sweetheart after she started wearing more loose-fitting clothes and donned a face mask during the recent Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Mery, also known as Xisca, gave up a job in insurance to become a project director for the Rafael Nadal Foundation, the charity he founded more than a decade ago.

She is known for being an incredibly private person. The estate the Spanish couple chose to wed, La Fortaleza overlooking the Bay of Pollensa in northeast Mallorca, was where Real Madrid star Gareth Bale tied the knot with Emma Rhys-Jones in June 2019 as part of a three-day party.

The couple, who had been dating for 14 years before getting married, were married by priest Tomeu Catala in front of 350 guests at the beautiful fortress owned by Conservative party donor Lord Lupton.

Juan Carlos I, the King of Spain from 1975 to 2014, was among those present at the wedding, as he has been a friend of the tennis ace for a long time.

At the ceremony, Rafael looked smart in a navy tailored suit and white shirt, while Mery wore a long-sleeved dress designed by acclaimed bridal designer Rosa Clará.

Proving to be a highly sought after A-list destination, La Fortaleza is also where the critically acclaimed BBC thriller The Night Manager, starring Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman, was filmed.

Overlooking the Bay of Pollensa in north-east Mallorca, La Fortaleza was bought by Lord Lupton in 2011 for £30 million, despite its original asking price of £75 million.

The original fortress, now Spain’s most expensive asset, was built in 1628 to defend Mallorca from invaders.

Rafael revealed in January 2019 that he was engaged to his long-term girlfriend Mery after dating for 14 years.

Hello’s sister publication HOLA! revealed that Spanish athlete proposed to Mery in May 2018 during a romantic trip to Rome.

However, they reported that the couple decided to keep the happy news private for the first eight months of their engagement.

Born Maria Francisca Perello, Mery is an insurance associate and a business graduate.

And Rafael has previously made no secret of his desire to have children, saying he is a “family man” and looking forward to having his own offspring in the not-too-distant future.

But the dedicated sportsman admitted that his tennis career had made it difficult in the past to think about starting a family.

He said, ‘I would like to have children, boys, girls… I am a person who loves children and I am a family man.

“But I also tell you that the reality is, the years keep passing, I would like to do all of this if my sports life dictates it.”

He told Essentially Sports in late 2018: “I also have a girlfriend and I’m not the only one making decisions.(sic)

‘You have to adapt to situations that you know. have family? I don’t know, things are not easy to predict. At this age I thought I would be an old player and start a family.’

Mery, who is known as an incredibly private person, also spoke about her relationship with the tennis champion in 2011.

She told The Telegraph in a rare interview: ‘Traveling everywhere together, even if I could, wouldn’t be good for him or for me.

“He needs his space when he’s competing, and just the idea of ​​me waiting all day for his needs exhausts me. It would choke me.

“And then he should worry about me… No. If I followed him everywhere, I think there’s a risk that we wouldn’t get along anymore.’