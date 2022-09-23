Rafael Leao: Chelsea and Man City ‘eye move for AC Milan star’

Chelsea and Manchester City are monitoring the situation of AC Milan winger Rafael Leao, who has asked the Rossoneri to help him pay off a debt he owes to Sporting Lisbon, according to reports.

The 23-year-old is currently under contract with the Serie A club until 2024, but negotiations to renew his contract are becoming more complicated.

Italian news media La Gazzetta dello Sport report that he has requested a salary of £6m a year and has also asked Milan, along with his former club LOSC Lille, to help him pay off a £16m debt owed to the Portuguese club.

AC Milan winger Rafael Leao has requested a pay rise and if he is to stay in Italy

Chelsea almost signed Leao in the summer but were unwilling to meet his 132m release clause

Leao lost an appeal over a contract dispute with Sporting earlier this year and was ordered to honor the club after he prematurely terminated his contract when fans invaded the club’s training ground and attacked the players.

But it’s no wonder technical director Paulo Maldini wants to keep him at Milan, where the skilful left-back has scored 30 times and provided 27 assists in 123 games since arriving in Italy.

‘We already started talking to Rafa a long time ago [Leao], [Ismael] Bennacer and [Pierre] Kalulu,’ said Maldini.

‘I always think that what the player wants counts a lot in these situations.’

Technical director Paulo Maldini hopes to keep more young players at AC Milan

Leao is one of several young players that Milan hope to keep in the coming seasons

It is likely that the Serie A champions will be able to meet the majority of his wage demands, with Maldini proposing a €4m rise. GBP to his salary, which currently stands at 1.7 million. debt to Sporting.

And according to Gazzetta, both Graham Potter and Pep Guardiola appear to be circling the player, with City watching the Portuguese international since his days at Sporting Lisbon.

Chelsea, meanwhile, approached Milan to sign Leao earlier this summer but were unwilling to meet his £132m release clause, but Todd Boehly’s pockets could stretch to £106m to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

They will have to see how the situation develops in Milan first, with reports suggesting he would be willing to stay in Italy if his demands are met.