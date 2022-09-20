Rafael Benitez admits Liverpool ties made it extremely tough to succeed with fierce rivals Everton

Rafael Benitez has admitted his Everton tenure was doomed from the start because of his ties to their bitter local rivals Liverpool.

The Spaniard, 62, was Reds manager for six years, winning the Champions League in 2005, but took over at Goodison Park in June 2021 amid much opposition from fans, who put up a banner near his home which read ‘ We know where you live. Do not sign’.

Benitez, who was sacked in January after nine defeats in 13 games, opened up about the difficulties of making things work – tells Football daily he couldn’t make the changes he wanted because of potential accusations that he was changing things too quickly.

He said: ‘I thought we could improve everything… in terms of staff, departments, teams, things like that. I thought we could help improve things. It was a wonderful time in terms of experience and a shame at the same time.

‘You have to analyze the context. When they made the offer I knew (fans) would say “you were at Liverpool” and that would be a problem. I have many friends who are blues, they knew that I would give everything and try to do my best to improve things.

‘I knew it could be difficult, but because I was red I might not be able to make some decisions that were very clear to us at the beginning.’

Benitez started well, going on a four-match unbeaten run and being nominated for Premier League Manager of the Month, but as results began to turn, fans expressed their displeasure, chanting and holding up banners against the manager.

And Benitez, who is still out of work, added: ‘I had a meeting with a department manager, I said “do you think everything is fine?”, he said “yes, everything is perfect”. £600m spent can’t be perfect, when fans and owners aren’t happy it can’t be perfect.

‘I realized we had to change things inside but I couldn’t do it straight away because I was red and could be seen as ‘oh he’s coming to change our club’. It is the only. In another club I would make these decisions and I did in the past because it is very clear that this is the way to improve, but at Everton I could not do that.