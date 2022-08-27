Rafa Nadal shares his disappointment over Novak Djokovic’s absence from the US Open

<!–

Rafael Nadal has said Novak Djokovic’s absence from the US Open this year is “very sad news” for the tournament.

The 35-year-old will sit out another major Grand Slam due to his continued refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Djokovic has already missed this year’s Australian Open due to his attitude and has now withdrawn from the US event after giving up hope that the US government would ease restrictions to allow him to play.

With Djokovic out of the way, the path is clear for Nadal to add another big hit to his glittering collection. A 23rd Grand Slam championship would put him two ahead of the Serb on the all-time record list.

However, the Spanish star says he prefers to see the best players at Flushing Meadows and regrets that his rival is absent from the tournament.

“From my personal perspective, it’s very sad news. It’s always a shame when the best players in the world can’t play a tournament because of injuries or other reasons.

The pair last met during a majors in the quarterfinals of this year’s French Open, which Nadal won.

“In this case, it’s always a big miss not to have one of the best players in history in a Grand Slam draw. It’s tough for the fans, tough for the tournament. In my opinion also difficult for the players, because we want to have the best field possible.

“But on the other hand, I repeat what I have often said: the sport is in some ways bigger than any player.

“I have missed many important events in my tennis career due to injuries. I wasn’t there last year. I wasn’t here two years ago. The tournament continues. The tennis world goes on and on.’

World number one Daniil Medvedev is also disappointed not to see Djokovic in New York

Medvedev shocked the sport with his win over Djokovic at the US Open last year

World number one Daniil Medvedev has also spoken out about his disappointment at not seeing the Wimbledon champion in New York.

The Russian’s victory over Djokovic in last year’s US Open final was one of the biggest tennis troubles in recent history and the 26-year-old regrets not being able to meet him again in 2022.

“I wish he would play here,” Medvedev said.

“The rivalry with Rafa (Nadal) makes me feel warm in a way. 22, 21 (Grand Slams), a joke of a number.

‘Too bad he’s not here. I think it would be a great story for tennis. Not just in tennis, but it’s not us tennis players, it’s the rules of the US government. Completely understandable too.’