RAF pilot killed ejecting from military jet was told aircraft was ‘broken’ days before tragedy

A former RAF pilot who died ejecting from a £25m military jet over the Italian Alps was told the plane was ‘broken’ just days before the tragedy, his widow claimed today.

Heather Ashley, who has made a compensation claim of 1 million GBP for the death of husband David, told an inquest how he had received a voicemail from the Italian pilot who was to take him on a training flight in the M-346 Fighter Attack aircraft. .

In the release, she says flight commander Giampaolo Goattin told Mr Ashley their flight would have to be delayed as the plane was ‘broken’ at the time.

The voicemail is said to have been left on Mr Ashley’s phone on March 8 this year, eight days before the crash.

Mrs Ashley, from Poole, has given the message to Rachael Griffin, the coroner in Dorset, who will oversee the inquest into Mr. Ashley’s death.

She also expressed concern that the M-346 is still flying and has not been grounded while the investigation is being conducted.

Speaking at a pre-inquest hearing today, Mrs Ashley said: ‘So many times David had to start flying and he was told the jet wasn’t working.

“Before the flight, it seemed to be time and time again that he was told that the jet was not ready or that the jet had broken down. I am concerned that these jets are still flying today.

‘Pilots and the public are still at risk because we don’t have the answers to what took my husband’s life. My biggest concern is getting an answer as to why his life was cut short.

‘He was an extremely competent pilot, professional and thorough.

‘I have full confidence in the coroner and that she will get to the bottom of this.’

David Ashley (pictured) was told the plane he ejected from over the Italian Alps was ‘broken’ days before the tragedy

MailOnline revealed the crash in March this year and dramatic images released by mountain rescue teams showed his body being recovered

Heather Ashley (left) also expressed concern that M-346 is still flying and has not been grounded while the investigation is carried out

James Healy-Pratt, Ms Ashley’s lawyer, also called on Leonardo SpA, the makers of the Italian jet, to be open and transparent about the alleged error.

He said: ‘The rigger is in possession of more than 90 per cent of the evidence, the black boxes, the manufacturer Leonardo says they are restricted in what they can say.

“Maybe they can try harder. There needs to be clarity and transparency. Leonardo has given mixed messages about what they have and haven’t done.

“This is the third loss-of-control accident in 11 years involving this brand of aircraft. The last accident they grounded the plane and made public statements. This time, nothing but silence.’

Ashley, a 49-year-old father-of-two and former RAF pilot, was working as an independent contractor for Leonardo SpA, an Italian aerospace company that supplies fighter jets, and was conducting his first executive training flight when the crash occurred.

He was killed on March 16 this year when the £25million fighter jet crashed in Colico-Lecco in northern Italy. Both pilots ejected shortly before the plane crashed into a mountain.

Mr. Goattin was taken to the hospital and survived the crash.

The hearing heard that there were news articles which suggested that the aircraft in question had been sold to the Turkmenistan Air Force but returned to Italy for certain modifications.

It is not known if these changes had been made when the fatal flight took place.

At the pre-inquest hearing, Ms Griffin said: ‘I have an audio recording of a call from Mr Goattin saying the jet had previously broken down and the previous flight was cancelled. This is a rearranged flight on March 16.

‘I need information on the technical reason for the flight being delayed until March 16, in relation to the voicemail from Mr. Goattin who went to Mr. Ashley that the jet is broken, in his words. If it is protected by Italian law, I would like to know what that law is and why.’

Miranda Hill, a lawyer for Leonardo SpA told the hearing that the company felt very limited in what information it could provide at this time due to Italian laws on confidentiality in investigations.

She said as an Italian company with the Italian Ministry of Defense as a shareholder, they were very concerned not to break any laws.

Ashley, a former Harrier and F18 pilot, suffered fatal head injuries after ejecting from the military aircraft

Ashley’s wife, Heather (pictured together), and her legal team have expressed concern over the flight safety record of the M-346, which has been involved in three crashes in the past ten years

Although the cause of the crash is unknown, it has been suggested that the electronics of the fly-by-wire system were shorted out by a severe solar storm that was in progress in the area at the time of the accident. Pictured: M-46 fighter

The M-346 trainer aircraft went down near the town of Colico, near Lake Como (pictured) in Italy at approximately 12:00 on 16 March after it was conducting tests for the Italian Armed Forces

The hearing heard that the investigation could be delayed for a ‘significant’ period of time due to the ongoing Italian investigation into whether there will be a criminal case.

Sir. Healy-Pratt told the court that the Italian forensic expert’s report was due last month but had been pushed back to March next year, and the family were not convinced it would be received in March either.

Ms Griffin assured the family she intended to carry out a full investigation into Mr Ashley’s death, but this would be delayed by the Italian inquiry.

Because the aircraft had a government registration and was a military not a civilian aircraft, there is no independent air accident report that would be carried out in this country under the AAIB.

The hearing heard that the only Italian investigative report would be by an expert for the prosecution, and any accused could then also have their own expert.

Sir. Healy-Pratt told the court that another European air crash investigation he was involved in took 12 years for French authorities to launch a criminal case.

He said: ‘These criminal cases have an unfortunate tendency to continue for a considerable period of time. It is something that concerns the family’.

Ashley’s family is suing Leonardo SpA, as well as Mr. Goattin, and seeks a compensation claim of DKK 1 million. GBP.

The next inquest will be held in February next year.