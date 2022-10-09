<!–

Less than a month after flying the Queen’s coffin from Edinburgh to London for the Sovereign’s state funeral, this RAF C-17 Globemaster delivered essential military aid to fuel Ukraine’s fight against Vladimir Putin.

The C-17 was carrying 35,000 pounds of high-explosive warheads — 62 precision-guided Brimstone missiles, each capable of destroying a Russian tank or bunker position 40 miles away — to an unidentified air base in Eastern Europe, near the United States. war zone.

The plane, recently renamed Lizzie in honor of Her Majesty, was flown by 32-year-old Flight Lieutenant Searle, 99 Squadron’s only female pilot.

She said, “Since the middle of this year, I’ve flown six of these missions. There is so much at stake – we just want to play our part. The RAF has really stepped up.’

The late Queen is said to have approved the plane, previously used to repatriate the bodies of British soldiers from Afghanistan, to carry her coffin, saying: ‘If it’s good enough for my boys, it’s good enough for me’ said the queen. to Mike Tindall, husband of Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall.

The Queen’s casket was accompanied by the Princess Royal on its journey from Edinburgh to RAF Northolt in West London, ahead of the state funeral.

Pete Bond, who, according to Mr Tindall, was commissioned as a staff officer in 2009 to review plans for the relocation of the Queen’s coffin if she died overseas, reportedly wrote that a BAE 146 business jet would carry the Queen, but access to the cargo hold was difficult and it was replaced by the larger C-17.

Pallbearers of the Queen’s Color Squadron, a unit formed in 1960 to provide safe escort to the Colour, carried the Queen’s coffin from the military jet to the state hearse prior to her stint in state in Westminster Hall

A senior RAF source said: ‘The army has made extensive and extensive planning for the downfall of Her Majesty the Queen. The most suitable means were deployed during the operation.’

Pallbearers of the Queen’s Color Squadron, a unit formed in 1960 to provide safe escort to the Colour, carried the Queen’s coffin from the military jet to the state hearse prior to her stint in state in Westminster Hall.

More than six million people had attempted to follow the flight, which was greeted by three officers and 96 unsigned gunners, who were poignantly used to mark each year of the extraordinary life of the late monarch who had settled at the airfield. collected shortly before the plane landed after a short flight from Edinburgh.