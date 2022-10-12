WhatsNew2Day
RAF fighters intercept Jet2 holiday plane over Essex after 'bomb threat'

News
By Jacky

‘Bomb threat’ against Jet2 holiday plane sparks panic in the skies: RAF fighters race to intercept Boeing 737 over Essex

By Matthew Lodge for Mailonline

Published: 21:55, October 12, 2022

Two RAF Typhoons were jumbled up tonight to intercept a potential ‘bomb threat’ against a Jet2 flight over Essex.

A flight from the cheap holiday provider bound for Manchester had to turn in the air north of London.

Flight tracking records show it later landed at Stansted Airport, where it was parked outside the terminals.

According to AviationSourceairline sources have confirmed that the flight was escorted to the ground following a “bomb threat against the aircraft.”

MailOnline has contacted Jet2 for comment.

The Jet2 plane turned in mid-air to north London before landing at Stansted Airport

More to follow…

