RAF drones blast nearly 1,500 Islamic State fighters in Iraq and Syria over the past eight years

British drones have killed or injured nearly 1,500 Islamic State fighters in Iraq and Syria since 2014, figures released today show.

The RAF’s MQ-9 Reaper aircraft have flown 4,857 missions in the region over the past eight years.

These resulted in the hitting of an estimated 1,413 enemy targets, a freedom of information request by The sun on Sunday has revealed.

The RAF’s MQ-9 Reaper aircraft, pictured here in training in Nevada, has flown 4,857 missions over the region over the past eight years.

Drone attacks on IS targets in Iraq and Syria Year Sorties Targets hit: Iraq Targets hit: Syria 2014 111 62 0 2015 906 350 4 2016 749 476 87 2017 750 69 107 2018 677 0 225 2019 529 2 14 2020 557 15 0 2021 578 0 2

The aircraft are equipped with laser-guided 500-pound bombs and Hellfire air-to-surface missiles.

The MQ-9s are unmanned aerial vehicles piloted by crews from RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire and across the US, and have flown hundreds of missions over the region since 2014.

The numbers are estimates from experts studying drone mission reports and aerial footage of the debris.

The number of enemies affected in Iraq has fallen significantly since a high of 476 in 2016 – a year when IS was reportedly the world’s deadliest militant organization.

According to the data, there were no hits in Iraq in 2021 and no hits in Syria in 2020.

According to the United Nations, there are still about 10,000 IS fighters in Iraq and Syria.

The Iraqi government declared victory over IS in 2019 after three years of fighting.

US-backed Syrian troops declared victory over IS in March 2019.

The militant group continues to carry out terror attacks in both countries and around the world.

In a 2015 attack on Raqqa, Syria, British troops killed Reyaad Khan, a 21-year-old from Cardiff who was featured in a video of ISIS recruitment campaigns.

The attack was a joint operation with the US and took out two other British fighters, Ruhul Amin, 26, and Junaid Hussain, 21.

Another prominent Briton in the ISIS terror group, known as Jihadi John, was killed in Syria the same year.

The 27-year-old terrorist, whose real name was Mohammed Emwazi, beheaded prisoners in videos released by IS in 2014 and 2015.

Sally Jones, who was known as The White Widow after leaving her home in Kent to join ISIS, was killed in a strike in 2017.

New ‘Protector’ drones are expected to enter service in 2024, with first delivery to the RAF next year.

During a visit last year to RAF Waddington, where the fleet of drones will soon be stationed, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Protector aircraft could be deployed in Afghanistan if the Taliban allow terrorists to operate there.

Wallace also said during the visit that he feared the “reservoir” of potential extremists was likely deeper than it was before the September 11 attacks.