Radiologist dad gave neighbors poinsettias days before he is accused of trying to kill wife and kids

The California doctor charged with the attempted murder of his wife and their two young children by deliberately driving their Tesla off the side of a 75-foot cliff and gave his neighbors poinsettias on Christmas Eve – days before the crash.

Footage from a neighbor’s doorbell camera shows Dr. Dharmesh A. Patel, 42, walks across the street to deliver the red plants to his neighbors in Pasadena, even though the family was not home at the time.

The move was not uncommon for Patel, who would often find his four-year-old son and seven-year-old daughter pushing their pram with his wife Neha, 41. The radiologist would even give cookies to neighbours, which the family would receive at the end of the cul de sac described as ‘beautiful and idyllic’.

But this picture of a happy family was shattered when Patel, a radiologist at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Pasadena, was accused of deliberately murdering his wife and two children.

Patel is accused of deliberately driving his white Tesla Model Y off a cliff known as Devil’s Slide near San Francisco on Monday while traveling north.

Miraculously, all four family members – Patel, his wife Neha and their children aged four and seven – survived without any serious injuries.

The doctor and his family will remain at Stanford Hospital, and Patel will be held at the San Mateo County Jail on charges of attempted murder and child molestation upon release, the California Highway Patrol said.

Now details have emerged about what appeared to be the family’s ‘idyllic’ lifestyle – Patel was often seen playing with his children and they sent Christmas cards with their smiling family on the front.

“They are a beautiful, idyllic family, no indication of trouble,” Roger Newmark, who has lived on the quiet cul-de-sac for more than 40 years, told the LA times. “It’s so strange because he’s a great guy. Maybe it was a moment of madness.’

Police were also never called to domestic disturbances at Patel’s home – but in 2017, police were called to their address nine times in response to burglar alarms and reports of suspicious people in the area.

The incidents were labeled false alarms or canceled by police, according to records accessed by the LA Times. The two suspicious person incidents were reported as ‘disappeared on arrival’.

The white Tesla is seen at the bottom of the cliff at Devils Side on Monday after the crash

Rescuers are in the process of recovering a destroyed Tesla sedan that plunged off a cliff Monday in Devil’s Slide in California’s San Mateo County

The car was traveling north on Highway 1 near San Francisco Monday morning. Witnesses said they saw Patel make a U-turn and drive onto the unpaved area before plunging off the cliff

Aside from the reported incidents in 2017, life seemed “idyllic” for the Patels, with their neighbors saying the pair were always eager to talk to them.

Video from a Ring camera obtained by the LA Times shows Patel delivering poinsettias to his neighbors on Christmas Eve. He was overheard talking to a woman who was house-sitting for a friend who was away for the holidays.

“I’m Dharmesh,” he told the woman, adding that he lived across the street from where his white Tesla was parked outside the garage. ‘Can I leave it like that [the poinsettia] at the front door?’

A neighbour, Sarah Walker, told the newspaper: ‘He’s just so present. Dharmesh and I waved ‘Hello’, but he always came over to have a conversation. He was always happy and ready to talk.’

This image from a San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office video shows a helicopter rescue after a Tesla crashes off a cliff in Northern California

View from the rescue helicopter after a vehicle carrying two adults and two children drove over a cliff Monday in Devil’s Slide, San Mateo County, California

Rescuers initially hailed the family’s survival as a “miracle” after the Tesla sedan plunged Monday off a notorious cliff along Pacific Coast Highway near an area called Devil’s Slide known for deadly wrecks.

Firefighters had to get the family out of the wreckage. They used a rope system to drag the children up the cliff in a rescue basket, while the parents were hoisted up by helicopter.

Initially, there were questions about whether the car — which is known for its self-driving technology — had gone rogue and accidentally pulled the family off the road.

Now some are wondering if the vehicle – with airbags next to the two front seats and in front – actually saved them.

On Tuesday, police charged Patel with attempted murder and child molestation, claiming the incident was a botched attempted murder.

The case brought back memories of a 2018 tragedy when a woman carrying her wife and their six adopted children deliberately drove off another northern California cliff in an SUV. All were killed.

The crash in Mendocino County came just days after Washington state authorities opened an investigation over allegations that Jennifer Hart’s children were being neglected.

Investigators are investigating Patel’s motive, and police would not say whether detectives were able to interview him.

“I have no idea what his thought pattern was,” he said.

Investigators will not have to present the case to prosecutors until after Patel is in jail.

“They are not under fire because suspect Patel remains in the hospital and that way they can investigate the case more thoroughly,” San Mateo District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said in a statement.

Patel is a physician of radiology at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills area of ​​Los Angeles.

“The Providence Holy Cross Medical Center is deeply saddened to learn of a traffic incident involving one of our physicians and his family,” the statement said. “We are extremely grateful that there were no serious injuries. We will not comment further as this incident is under investigation.”