Radioactive waste found at Missouri elementary school

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) – There is significant radioactive contamination at an elementary school in suburban St. Louis, where nuclear weapons were produced during World War II, according to a new report from environmental research consultants.

The Boston Chemical Data Corp. report. confirmed fears of contamination at Jana Elementary School in the Hazelwood School District in Florissant, raised by an earlier investigation by the Army Corps of Engineers.

The new report is based on samples taken from the school in August, according to to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Boston Chemical did not say who or what requested and funded the report.

“I was devastated,” said Ashley Bernaugh, president of the Jana parent-teacher association, which has a son at school. “It sounds so cliché, but it takes your breath away.”

The school is located in the floodplain of Coldwater Creek, which was contaminated with nuclear waste from weapons production during World War II. The waste was dumped at sites near the St. Louis Lambert International Airport, next to the creek that flows into the Missouri River. The force has been cleaning the creek for more than 20 years.

The Corps’ report also found contamination in the area, but at much lower levels, and no samples were taken within 100 feet of the school. The most recent report included examples from Jana’s library, kitchen, classrooms, fields, and playgrounds.

Levels of the radioactive isotope lead-210, polonium, radium and other toxins were “far above” what Boston Chemical had expected. Dust samples taken in the school were found to be contaminated.

Inhaling or ingesting these radioactive materials can cause significant injury, the report said.

“A significant recovery program will be needed to bring conditions at the school in line with expectations,” the report said.

The new report is expected to be a major topic at Tuesday’s Hazelwood school board meeting. The district said in a statement it will consult its attorneys and experts to determine next steps.

“Safety is absolutely our top priority for our staff and students,” Board Chair Betsy Rachel said on Saturday.

Christen Commuso of the Missouri Coalition for the Environment presented the results of the Corps’ investigation to the school board in June after obtaining a copy via a Freedom of Information Act request.

“I wouldn’t want my child in this school,” she said. “The effect of these toxins is cumulative.”

