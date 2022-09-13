Radio star Em Rusciano says mourning the Queen is ‘white privilege’

<!–

Em Rusciano has shared her thoughts on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In this week’s episode of her podcast, Emsolationthe former radio star, 43, said the Queen owed her apologies to the natives.

Recalling her grandmother, who was a staunch monarchist and had her hair done the same way the Queen and visited Buckingham Palace, Em said her grandmother’s appreciation for the royal family was a “privilege.”

“I now know that association is a form of non-indigenous privilege, of white privilege,” she said.

“So when I woke up to the news of her death, my first reaction was a stab of sadness for my grandmother. Then all of a sudden I started to feel sick, because I know better,” Em continued.

And I know her legacy isn’t just of epic stoicism and record-breaking service to the country, that she wasn’t just a harmless grandmother who loved a brooch.

Em continues: ‘The Queen’s death and the various complex reactions to it show that the history of the monarchy needs to be thoroughly examined and discussed. It’s time. This shines the very harsh light on how Crown used their power to oppress marginalized communities.”

The singer added that some people felt the Queen had “ample opportunity to apologize and compensate for what the British colonial empire did to the countries they colonized.”

“Her legacy was also undeniably intertwined with colonialism, forced slavery, genocide, theft and the dispossession of indigenous peoples of their land,” Em said.

“And she chose not to, that’s the truth. And I agree with that,” she concluded.

Her Majesty died ‘peacefully’ at the age of 96 at her castle in Balmoral, Scotland, while Buckingham Palace issued a statement from King Charles III on Friday AEST at 4:04 a.m.

A statement from Buckingham Palace early on Friday (AEST) confirmed the death of the 96-year-old.

Australia has joined much of the world in mourning Queen Elizabeth II as her death marks the first change of head of state in more than seven decades.