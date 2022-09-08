Radio presenter Kate Langbroek stalked ex-boyfriend’s wedding

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kate Langbroek has confessed to once stalking an ex-boyfriend’s wedding, revealing that she got stuck behind the bridal car while trying to do a ‘drive-by’.

The TV and radio host, 57, split the story The pick-up at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, her co-host Katie “Monty” Dimond said she was “almost caught” in the bizarre incident more than 20 years ago.

“I broke up with my ex, but it doesn’t really matter who initiates the breakup, if the ex gets married before you do, it breaks up,” explains Kate, who is now married with four children.

Kate Langbroek (pictured) has confessed to once stalking an ex-boyfriend’s wedding, revealing that she got stuck behind the bridal car while trying to do a ‘drive-by’

“I stared into the course of nothing and he says, ‘Here comes the bride.'”

Kate revealed that she had dated someone else since the breakup, but was single when her “ex of many years” tied the knot.

‘Some friends were throwing a party that day. They said I had to have something to go to that day [of the wedding]she added.

“On my way to the party, I was with my girlfriend, who I lived with.

“I’m not going to pretend it was a whim, we actually planned it on the day of: we were going to drive past the wedding.

The TV and radio host, 57, shared the story on The 3pm Pick-Up on Wednesday, admitting she was “almost caught” in the bizarre incident more than 20 years ago.

“The location was on the waterfront, where all those old docks are. It’s quite complicated; you wouldn’t go there unless you were going to an event? [because] it blows as hard as witch’s pants.’

Kate said she couldn’t remember if she was driving the vehicle because “everything was so horrible it was erased from my memory.”

“One of us says, ‘You turn left, you go left,’ and suddenly we’re outside the venue, on a one-way street,” she added.

Kate said she couldn’t remember if she was driving the vehicle because “everything was so horrible it was erased from my memory.

“We are behind a wedding car with a ribbon in the front, the doors open and the bride gets out.

My girlfriend says, ‘Go down, go down.’ I said, “Why do I have to go down? They don’t know who I am,” and she yelled at me, “You’re on the television!”‘

Kate’s friend covered her head with a card book, but she was still recognized by the bride’s family.

“Her aunts and cousins ​​gave us all greasy eyes,” she said.

Kate went on to say that “every woman” has done a drive-by to investigate an ex’s new girlfriend, but it’s only “creepy” when a man does it.

She married engineer Peter Allen Lewis in 2003, years after the stalking incident, and the couple have since welcomed four children, Lewis, Sunday, Artie and Jan.