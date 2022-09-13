Radio host Andy Lee reveals the worst celebrity he has ever interviewed

Andy Lee has revealed the worst celebrity he has ever interviewed as a radio host.

The 41-year-old comedian was faced with a quirk about his career on The Kyle and Jackie O Show Tuesday during a clip called “Spit or Swallow,” in which he had to answer tricky questions or swallow “something disgusting” if he refused.

When asked to name his worst A-list interviewee, he admitted that it was legendary Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, whose real name is Saul Hudson.

He said the gig got off to a bad start when Slash “showed up an hour early” with his new band’s lead singer and asked to be interviewed as well.

Radio hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson groaned upon hearing this, while Jackie commented, “I hate it when they do that.”

Andy continued, “I asked Slash a question. I said, “Well, we’re going to the new band. But take us back to Guns N’ Roses…” and he said, “Why are you asking me a question? New vocalist?”‘

Andy, who co-hosted a national radio show with Hamish Blake at the time, explained that they planned an interesting segment where listeners would “ask a question” by playing a guitar riff and Slash would “answer” with a guitar lick of his own.

While Andy “thought that might be fun,” Slash thought the idea was “pretty gay.”

At that point, he and Hamish were out of ideas and “just sat down for a bit” before one of them asked about Slash’s standout item: his top hat.

‘Why did you choose the top hat? Did you start with a sombrero or did you go for the bowler?’ Andy remembered asking.

An unimpressed Slash then got up and left.

The Channel Nine presenter said he usually gives celebrities the “benefit of the doubt” but the interview was so bad they couldn’t even air it.

“You’ve probably had that before, where someone has pissed you off so much that you think, ‘Stop it. We’re not even going to give them airtime,'” he added.

This isn’t Andy’s first time talking about the disastrous interview.

He and Hamish shared more details about the awkward encounter during a conversation with the Sydney Morning Herald in 2016.

“We had that Slash didn’t want to play guitar,” Hamish said.

‘[If you are told]”Don’t mention Guns N’ Roses, long hair or top hat or guitars,” it’s like, “Well… Slash, what’s your favorite kind of bonsai?” Seriously, what are we going to talk about?’

“We have a guitar and we would get people to call up with their guitars and play him a question, jam and he could just answer them,” Andy added.

“He turned to us and said, ‘You know what, guys, I think that’s a little gay.’

Hamish said, “He got really cranky and upset, but he can’t really blame us for having a guitar in the studio when one of the world’s best guitarists is on!”

It comes after Andy told Stellar magazine that he doesn’t think marriage is “super important” after dating girlfriend Rebecca Harding for nearly eight years.

He said that while some couples consider “milestones” like marriage important, they are “not for everyone.”

Rebecca, 30, said they have already taken steps to show their commitment to each other and are happy to take things as they come.

“It’s really unfair and there’s other pressures to have kids too. And unfortunately for women, we have a bit of a ticking clock…” she said.

‘We really like where we are. We have bought a house. We have a dog and we have a few other projects as well.’