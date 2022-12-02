Radio 2 will play an unobtrusive version of Fairytale of New York

<!–
Radio 2 will play a censored version of The Pogues’ classic Fairytale Of New York for the first time this Christmas.
Until now, the radio station has aired the original version of the festive favourite, starring Kirsty MacColl, with the controversial lyric “you cheap, lousy faggot” – an insult to a gay man.
The song was first released in 1987. But Radio 2 said it now “reflected” what it “heard from many of our listeners” who find “some lyrics shocking in 2022.”
Instead, the station airs a version that says “you’re cheap and you’re haggard.”
The classic song Fairytale Of New York sung by The Pogues (pictured) was released in 1987
MacColl is said to have used these different lyrics in later years when she performed the song.
In 2020 it was revealed that Radio 1 would use an edited version with different lyrics. At that time, Radio 2 continued to broadcast the uncensored version.
The BBC has said this year that its stations would select the version of the song ‘most relevant to their audience’.
A spokesman for Radio 2 said: ‘We know the song is regarded as a Christmas classic and will continue to play it this year, with our radio stations choosing the version of the song most relevant to their audience.
“On Radio 2 we reflect what we hear from many of our listeners who love the song but find some of the lyrics shocking in 2022 and play an alternative version provided by the record company.”
