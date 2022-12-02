Home Radio 2 will play an unobtrusive version of Fairytale of New York
Categories: News

Radio 2 will play an unobtrusive version of Fairytale of New York

Radio 2 plays non-offensive version of The Pogues’ Christmas classic Fairytale of New York with different Kirsty MacColl vocals

  • Until now, the radio station broadcast the original text: ‘you cheap, lousy fagot’
  • The song used the term “faggot,” which is an insulting term for a gay man
  • The channel now plays: ‘you are cheap and you are feral’

By Paul Revoir Media Editor for The Daily Mail

published: 01:29, Dec 2, 2022 | Updated: 06:55, Dec 2, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Related Post
  1. Incredible moment when migrant PARAGLIDES into Spanish Enclave Melilla

    Astonishing moment migrant PARAGLIDES enters Europe: first known case is filmed by stunned Spaniard as…

  2. Photos: Dutch stage winning return to World Cup

    The Netherlands, a three-time World Cup finalist, returned to the major international stage after an…

  3. Central Western NSW flood in pictures

    Central Western NSW flood in footageCentral Western NSW flood in footageWe’re sorry, this characteristic is…

Radio 2 will play a censored version of The Pogues’ classic Fairytale Of New York for the first time this Christmas.

Until now, the radio station has aired the original version of the festive favourite, starring Kirsty MacColl, with the controversial lyric “you cheap, lousy faggot” – an insult to a gay man.

The song was first released in 1987. But Radio 2 said it now “reflected” what it “heard from many of our listeners” who find “some lyrics shocking in 2022.”

Instead, the station airs a version that says “you’re cheap and you’re haggard.”

The classic song Fairytale Of New York sung by The Pogues (pictured) was released in 1987

MacColl is said to have used these different lyrics in later years when she performed the song.

In 2020 it was revealed that Radio 1 would use an edited version with different lyrics. At that time, Radio 2 continued to broadcast the uncensored version.

The BBC has said this year that its stations would select the version of the song ‘most relevant to their audience’.

A spokesman for Radio 2 said: ‘We know the song is regarded as a Christmas classic and will continue to play it this year, with our radio stations choosing the version of the song most relevant to their audience.

“On Radio 2 we reflect what we hear from many of our listeners who love the song but find some of the lyrics shocking in 2022 and play an alternative version provided by the record company.”

Jacky

Share
Published by
Jacky
Tags: Christmasdaily mailfairytalenewsnonoffensivePlayradioversionYork
5 hours ago

Recent Posts

Sir Paul McCartney details his musical influences including American soul

Sir Paul McCartney recalls being sent American soul records and buying singles from a Jamaican…

11 mins ago

Bullying Londoner who told northern girlfriend ‘You shouldn’t f*** with a London man’ is jailed

A Londoner who bullied his girlfriend from the north and told her neighbors 'don't fuck…

18 mins ago

Guy Ritchie with his glamorous wife Jacqui ainsley at the The Red Sea International Film Festival

Guy Ritchie accompanied glamorous wife Jacqui Ainsley at the opening night gala performance of What's…

21 mins ago

Zambia will cut power supply due to low water levels at Lake Kariba

Hydropower contributes more than 75 percent of Zambia's power generation.Zambia will begin rationing electricity supplies…

22 mins ago

Mother might have to tell her children Father Christmas, as she doesn’t have enough money for presents

A mother of four fears she will have to tell her children the truth about…

22 mins ago

Rudiger claims Germany is too nice after their second straight World Cup group stage exit

'This something nasty, we miss that': Antonio Rüdiger insists Germany are too 'nice' and have…

23 mins ago